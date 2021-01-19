Let’s not sugar coat it, this year, takeout Thai and a bottle of wine enjoyed with folding tray tables from the couch is about as romantic as it gets. But this month, we’ve found out about a seriously amazing offering to up the date-night ante.

The folks over at Vegan Wines know that date night doesn’t have to be lackluster, even if it's your billionth consecutive week of connecting with your better half without hitting the town. Enter: The “Veganuary Bundle”, available through January 31st loaded with vegan goodies for lovebirds (or, you know, roommates, because, quarantine life) to enjoy. It’s currently on sale for $150 and includes three wines and a selection of plant-based cheeses and meats. If you don’t mind overdoing it on vegan cheese and meats, it’s definitely plenty to eat, but we recommend pairing it with some pasta al Pomodoro to keep with the Italian-inspired theme. Serve that with this shaved cauliflower and fennel salad and culinary perfection will ensue if you ask us.

Here are the full contents of Vegan Wines’ “Veganuary Bundle:”

Wines

Pandolfi Sauvignon Blanc

Mujer Andina Ai! Brut

2016 OWM Pillo de Panama Cabernet Sauvignon Blend

Plant-Based Meats and Cheese

3 x Wendy's Cheese : Garden of Eden, Chipper Cheddar, and Fig and Fennel

: Garden of Eden, Chipper Cheddar, and Fig and Fennel 3 x Vegan Salami Pack: Soppressata, Toscana, Chorizo

If you’re the type who likes planning ahead or surprising that special someone, order now and save this set until Valentine’s Day for an amuse-bouche you won’t soon forget.

If you prefer DIYing your own vegan cheeseboard, try a selection of any of these dairy-free delights. Just add grapes, crackers, and if you’re really lucky, a person you love — or a Hulu account to stream this week’s episode of The Bachelor. Either works.

As long as wine and plant-based cheese is involved, we’re here for the right reasons. Who’s with us?