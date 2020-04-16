These Black Bean Nachos are truly as comforting as they look! This Fully Loaded Black Bean Nachos are the perfect recipe to share amongst friends and family. This recipe combines a zesty black bean mix with vegan cheddar cheese and homemade salsa. And the combo is cosmic. It’s 100% VEGAN, GLUTEN-FREE, HEALTHY-ish, and easy to assemble. I’ve no doubt you’re going to love this recipe as much as I do.

Loaded Black Bean Vegan Nachos Prep Time: 35 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes Servings 6 people Ingredients For the salsa: 5 ripe tomatoes of choice (about 400g, I used heirloom tomatoes)

1/2 small red onion diced

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1 jalapeno pepper, sliced

1 cup corn, cooked

1/2 lime, juiced

sea salt, to taste For the zesty black bean medley 1 tbsp coconut oil

1/2 small red onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 jalapeno pepper, chopped

1 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

1 can organic black beans, cooked (540 ml can)

1/2 lime, juiced

sea salt and pepper, to taste For the vegan sour cream (optional) 1/4 cup plain coconut yogurt

splash fresh lime juice, (approx. 2 tsp)

pinch sea salt Remaining ingredients: 1 bag tortilla chips (7 oz./200g bag)

1 1/2 cups vegan cheddar shredded cheese

1 radish, thinly sliced

1 jalapeno pepper, thinly sliced

sea salt and pepper, to taste Instructions Make salsa: Chop tomato into tiny pieces. Add to bowl with diced onion, garlic, chopped cilantro, jalapeño, corn and lime juice. Add salt to taste. Mix and cover. Make black bean medley: In a skillet on med heat add coconut oil. Add red onion and garlic. Season with jalapeno pepper, paprika and cayenne. Cook, stirring often until onions are softened (approx. 8-10 mins). Add black beans and mix to combine until warm (approx. 3-5 minutes). Prepare vegan sour cream. In a bowl combine coconut yogurt, lime juice and pinch salt. Mix. Cover and keep chilled. Preheat oven to 375F/190C. Line baking tray with parchment. Sprinkle a thin layer of tortilla chips. Then add a layer of black beans followed by a layer of vegan shredded cheese. Repeat layering until you've used all your ingredients (ending with cheese). Bake for 5-8 minutes, or until cheese is melted and gooey Remove nachos from oven, top with homemade salsa (any remaining can be served in a bowl alongside for dipping) and drizzle with vegan sour cream. Nutrition Notes: Nutritional information is a rough estimate.

Calories: 393kcal | Carbohydrates: 57g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 4g | Monounsaturated Fat: 4g | Sodium: 459mg | Potassium: 678mg | Fiber: 9g | Sugar: 5g