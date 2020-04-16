Fully-Loaded Black Bean Nachos With Homemade Salsa
These Black Bean Nachos are truly as comforting as they look! This Fully Loaded Black Bean Nachos are the perfect recipe to share amongst friends and family. This recipe combines a zesty black bean mix with vegan cheddar cheese and homemade salsa. And the combo is cosmic. It’s 100% VEGAN, GLUTEN-FREE, HEALTHY-ish, and easy to assemble. I’ve no doubt you’re going to love this recipe as much as I do.
Loaded Black Bean Vegan Nachos
Prep Time: 35 minutes
Cook Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes
Servings 6 people
Ingredients
For the salsa:
- 5 ripe tomatoes of choice (about 400g, I used heirloom tomatoes)
- 1/2 small red onion diced
- 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
- 1 jalapeno pepper, sliced
- 1 cup corn, cooked
- 1/2 lime, juiced
- sea salt, to taste
For the zesty black bean medley
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- 1/2 small red onion, diced
- 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 jalapeno pepper, chopped
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
- 1 can organic black beans, cooked (540 ml can)
- 1/2 lime, juiced
- sea salt and pepper, to taste
For the vegan sour cream (optional)
- 1/4 cup plain coconut yogurt
- splash fresh lime juice, (approx. 2 tsp)
- pinch sea salt
Remaining ingredients:
- 1 bag tortilla chips (7 oz./200g bag)
- 1 1/2 cups vegan cheddar shredded cheese
- 1 radish, thinly sliced
- 1 jalapeno pepper, thinly sliced
- sea salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Make salsa: Chop tomato into tiny pieces. Add to bowl with diced onion, garlic, chopped cilantro, jalapeño, corn and lime juice. Add salt to taste. Mix and cover.
- Make black bean medley: In a skillet on med heat add coconut oil. Add red onion and garlic. Season with jalapeno pepper, paprika and cayenne. Cook, stirring often until onions are softened (approx. 8-10 mins). Add black beans and mix to combine until warm (approx. 3-5 minutes).
- Prepare vegan sour cream. In a bowl combine coconut yogurt, lime juice and pinch salt. Mix. Cover and keep chilled.
- Preheat oven to 375F/190C. Line baking tray with parchment. Sprinkle a thin layer of tortilla chips. Then add a layer of black beans followed by a layer of vegan shredded cheese. Repeat layering until you've used all your ingredients (ending with cheese). Bake for 5-8 minutes, or until cheese is melted and gooey
- Remove nachos from oven, top with homemade salsa (any remaining can be served in a bowl alongside for dipping) and drizzle with vegan sour cream.
Nutrition Notes: Nutritional information is a rough estimate.
Calories: 393kcal | Carbohydrates: 57g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 4g | Monounsaturated Fat: 4g | Sodium: 459mg | Potassium: 678mg | Fiber: 9g | Sugar: 5g