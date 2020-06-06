Forget Tuna Sandwiches: This Vegan Toona Sushi Stack Is Stellar
So you went vegan. Or maybe you’re halfway there and feeling great. Or maybe you’ve nixed dairy and meat but still can’t manage to give up your go-to lunchtime tuna sandwich. Wherever you fall on the plant-based spectrum, kudos to you. You’re making the world a better place one meat-free meal at a time. But about that tuna sandwich…
What if we told you there were spectacular plant-based seafood alternatives out there that made all your fish hankerings disappear? Welcome to the wonderful world of Sophie’s Kitchen. Founded about 10 years ago, the California-based company makes a variety of artisanal plant-based seafood products ranging from crab cakes to shrimp. These days, we’re loving their vegan tuna substitute, which comes in a can just like its ocean-sourced counterpart and is available in two flavors, Black Pepper and Sea Salt.
And sure, you could make just another tuna sammie, but why not get creative and make something with rich, nuanced flavor that doesn’t require any crazy culinary technique to assemble and still looks beautiful? We’ll take it. Created with their Sea Salt-flavored tuna, sweet mango, mild avocado, and vegan mayo balance out red onion, vegan Sriracha, and the acidic kick of rice vinegar in this delectable non-seafood tower. Fair warning: This recipe is so good you may want to double it.
Now, wash your hands, set up your cutting board, and let’s get to it.
Toona Sushi Stacks
Recipe inspired by SkinnyTaste
Makes 3-4 sushi stacks
Ingredients:
1 can Sophie’s Kitchen Sea Salt Toona
½ cup uncooked white rice
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
1 mango
½ of a cucumber
¼ of a red onion
1 large avocado
1 lemon
½ cup vegan mayo
1 ½ teaspoons Sriracha
3-6 teaspoons low sodium soy sauce
Optional: salt and pepper, sesame seeds (I used black and white)
Instructions:
First, prepare the rice according to directions. Toss cooked rice with rice vinegar and allow it to cool completely. Alternatively use leftover rice or minute white rice (1 cup uncooked) for a super quick assembly.
Meanwhile, dice the mango, cucumber, and red onion. Toss together with a squeeze of lemon juice
Mash a large avocado with some salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lemon.
Thoroughly drain the Toona and mix with ¼ cup mayo and another squeeze of lemon.
To assemble: rinse the Toona can and beware of sharp edges. Lightly spray it with nonstick spray. Press ⅓ of the amounts of the following ingredients into the can in the following order: mango mixture, avocado mixture, tuna mixture, rice mixture. Compress.
Lightly run a sharp knife around the edge of the can and then invert onto a plate.
Top with 1-2 teaspoons soy sauce, sesame seeds, freshly cracked pepper, and another squeeze of lemon as desired. Repeat this process for the remaining tuna stacks.
In another bowl stir together the remaining ¼ cup mayo with the Sriracha sauce. Drizzle over the sushi stacks. Enjoy immediately.