So you went vegan. Or maybe you’re halfway there and feeling great. Or maybe you’ve nixed dairy and meat but still can’t manage to give up your go-to lunchtime tuna sandwich. Wherever you fall on the plant-based spectrum, kudos to you. You’re making the world a better place one meat-free meal at a time. But about that tuna sandwich…

What if we told you there were spectacular plant-based seafood alternatives out there that made all your fish hankerings disappear? Welcome to the wonderful world of Sophie’s Kitchen. Founded about 10 years ago, the California-based company makes a variety of artisanal plant-based seafood products ranging from crab cakes to shrimp. These days, we’re loving their vegan tuna substitute, which comes in a can just like its ocean-sourced counterpart and is available in two flavors, Black Pepper and Sea Salt.

And sure, you could make just another tuna sammie, but why not get creative and make something with rich, nuanced flavor that doesn’t require any crazy culinary technique to assemble and still looks beautiful? We’ll take it. Created with their Sea Salt-flavored tuna, sweet mango, mild avocado, and vegan mayo balance out red onion, vegan Sriracha, and the acidic kick of rice vinegar in this delectable non-seafood tower. Fair warning: This recipe is so good you may want to double it.

Now, wash your hands, set up your cutting board, and let’s get to it.

Toona Sushi Stacks

Recipe inspired by SkinnyTaste

Makes 3-4 sushi stacks

Ingredients:

1 can Sophie’s Kitchen Sea Salt Toona

½ cup uncooked white rice

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 mango

½ of a cucumber

¼ of a red onion

1 large avocado

1 lemon

½ cup vegan mayo

1 ½ teaspoons Sriracha

3-6 teaspoons low sodium soy sauce

Optional: salt and pepper, sesame seeds (I used black and white)

Instructions: