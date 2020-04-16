Fluffy Vegan Banana Pancakes

These pancakes make for a great Sunday brunch with friends and family. Whether you’re a vegan skeptic or a vegan veteran, everyone will love them! And it’s not my first time making a banana pancake recipe. But this recipe focuses on a classic banana pancake that is light and fluffy, with a few important tips to achieve this.

Vegan Banana Pancakes Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Rest time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes Servings 6 people Ingredients 1 1/2 cup almond milk

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tbsp baking powder

3 tbsp coconut sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp sea salt

1/2 cup banana mashed (about 1 large banana)

2 tbsp neutral oil (avocado oil or melted coconut)

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 bananas chopped (for serving)

maple syrup (for serving) Instructions Make vegan buttermilk: In a jug combine almond milk and apple cider vinegar. Let sit 10 minutes. Sift all-purpose flour into a large mixing bowl. Add baking powder, coconut sugar, cinnamon and sea salt. Mix to combine. Pour vegan buttermilk into dry ingredients along with mashed banana, neutral oil and vanilla extract. Whisk to combine until smooth consistency. Cover and let sit at least 10 minutes to thicken. Bring a non-stick skillet to medium heat. (Optional to lightly drizzle with oil to stop pancakes from sticking). Pour approx. 1/4 cup batter into the skillet and cook the pancake for 1-2 mins, or until little bubbles form. Flip and cook the second side for 30 seconds. Continue until you've used all your batter. Serve with freshly chopped banana and drizzle with maple syrup. Nutrition Notes: Nutrition information is a rough estimate.

Calories: 136kcal | Carbohydrates: 22g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 193mg | Potassium: 388mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 11g | Vitamin A: 25IU | Vitamin C: 5mg | Calcium: 164mg | Iron: 1mg