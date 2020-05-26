Fluffy and Healthy Protein Filled Vegan Apple Muffins

The smell of warm apple muffins in the morning is enough to make you drool, and we're making this treat vegan so that anyone can start their day off on the best foot possible. This recipe is super easy, only requires one bowl and an oven and you most likely have the ingredients in your pantry already! As a bonus, these muffins are made with plant-based protein so you can pack in the nutrient during your first meal of the day. Muffins are also a delicious snack to grab and enjoy when you're busy and need a sweet fix. Without further ado, grab your muffin tins, put on your apron, and get baking!

Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon

Why we love it: Muffins are always a crowd-pleaser, and when you find a vegan recipe that's easy to follow and taste delicious, it will make your breakfast more interesting and your non-vegan friends will want to come over for a cup of coffee and your vegan apple muffins. It's time to switch up the oatmeal, cereal, pancakes, and add this recipe into your list of breakfast options.

Make it for: Breakfast and save the leftovers for a midday treat. As a snack, heat the muffin in the microwave for about 15 seconds, slice it in half, and add a bit of Miyoko's butter, and enjoy!

Prep Time: 5-10 minutes

Bake Time: 30 minutes