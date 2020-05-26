Fluffy and Healthy Protein Filled Vegan Apple Muffins
The smell of warm apple muffins in the morning is enough to make you drool, and we're making this treat vegan so that anyone can start their day off on the best foot possible. This recipe is super easy, only requires one bowl and an oven and you most likely have the ingredients in your pantry already! As a bonus, these muffins are made with plant-based protein so you can pack in the nutrient during your first meal of the day. Muffins are also a delicious snack to grab and enjoy when you're busy and need a sweet fix. Without further ado, grab your muffin tins, put on your apron, and get baking!
Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon
Why we love it: Muffins are always a crowd-pleaser, and when you find a vegan recipe that's easy to follow and taste delicious, it will make your breakfast more interesting and your non-vegan friends will want to come over for a cup of coffee and your vegan apple muffins. It's time to switch up the oatmeal, cereal, pancakes, and add this recipe into your list of breakfast options.
Make it for: Breakfast and save the leftovers for a midday treat. As a snack, heat the muffin in the microwave for about 15 seconds, slice it in half, and add a bit of Miyoko's butter, and enjoy!
Prep Time: 5-10 minutes
Bake Time: 30 minutes
Apple Protein Muffins
Makes 12 muffins
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour
- 1 serving vegan protein powder, or 1/4 cup more of flour
- 1/4 cup raw sugar*
- 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/8 tsp salt
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 cup applesauce
- 1/4 cup plant-based milk
- 1/4 to 1/3 cup peanut butter (or another nut/seed butter, or neutral oil)
- 1 large apple, peeled and diced
Instructions
- In a bowl, whisk together the applesauce, milk, and peanut butter.
- Sift in all the dry ingredients: flour, protein powder, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon.
- Using a spatula, fold the mixture slightly, then add in the apple chunks.
- Mix until just combined and pour the batter into a lined muffin tin.
- Bake at 350F for 30 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Let muffins cool in the pan for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack. (If using unsweetened protein powder or substituting with more flour, may add an extra 1/4 cup of sugar for sweetness).