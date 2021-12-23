Festive Brunch: Vegan French Toast Paired with Ohza Champagne Cocktail

What better way to wrap up 2021 and go joyfully into 2022 than by hosting a festive brunch for close friends and family? You can toast to the future being bright with all-natural ready-to-pour cocktails made with 100% fruit juice and premium bubbly, from Ohza. Whip up the most delicious vegan french toast, with fresh fruit, and your menu is complete!

When it comes to brunch classics like mimosas and bellinis, Ohza makes the most natural, authentic, and delicious choice for celebratory occasions because its cocktails come pre-made, in four different varieties: Classic Mimosa, Classic Bellini, Cranberry Mimosa, and Mango Mimosa. Ditch the mixology and measuring – or the juice squeezing – and spend your time enjoying instead.

attachment-IMG_8634 loading...

Ohza has up to 80 percent less sugar and 60 percent fewer calories than the one you would make at home or mixed up by your local bartender, but with all of the flavor. Here's the equivalent: 12 cans of Ohza is the same as mixing four bottles of champagne and two cartons of juice.

Pair it with a vegan french toast that also couldn’t get any easier to make. For best results, use thick slices of stale French or Italian bread, which will soak up the aromatic wet mixture a lot better, giving you a crispy crust on the outside and a soft, moist texture on the inside.

If you’re short on time, this recipe will still work with regular bread. Pair this breakfast with fresh fruits and your favorite flavor of Ohza cocktail for a beautiful brunch to ring in 2022!

Shop the Ohza collection of products on their website.

Vegan French Toast

Prep Time: 5 Min

Cook Time: 20 Min

Total Time: 25 Min

Servings: 6-8 Slices

Ingredients

6-8 Thick slices of Italian or French bread, stale if possible

1 Cup Non-Dairy Milk

1 Tsp Ground Flaxseeds

⅓ Cup Corn Starch

1 Tsp Cinnamon

¼ Tsp Nutmeg

¼ Tsp All-Spice

1 Tbsp Maple Syrup

1 Tsp Vanilla extract

Vegan Butter to cook with

Instructions

In a blender, add your non-dairy milk, ground flax seeds, corn starch, cinnamon, nutmeg, all-spice, maple syrup, and vanilla extract. Blend until completely combined. Transfer your french toast mixture into a shallow bowl. Heat up a non-stick pan over low-medium heat and melt 1 tsp of your vegan butter. Dip a slice of your bread into the mixture. Let it soak for about 10-15 seconds and flip to soak the other side for another 10-15 seconds. Transfer your soaked slice onto the pan and cook for 3-4 minutes on both sides or until golden brown. Repeat with the rest of your slices and garnish with some fresh fruits, a drizzle of maple syrup, and a drink of Ohza’s canned mimosa on the side. Enjoy!