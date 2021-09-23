If you're craving a soup that will warm you up as it gets cooler outside, this hearty, healthy Fall Harvest Soup is for you. Packed with all the ripe fall veggies like squash, carrots, and zucchini, this soup will fill you right up and have you getting up for a second bowl.

This soup is loaded with flavor and nutrients – the butternut squash is high in potassium and fiber which can help regulate blood pressure. Zucchini is packed with many vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, it’s also low in calories but high in fiber which helps you stay fuller longer. Carrots are high in potassium and vitamin K which are important for bone health. Add some beans and this soup becomes a powerhouse soup!

Fall Harvest Soup

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 30 Min

Total Time: 40 Min

Servings: 6-8 People

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 Yellow Onion, diced

3 Cloves Garlic, minced

1 Medium Zucchini, cut into chunks

2 Carrots, cut into chunks

2 Stalks Celery, cut into chunks

450g Butternut Squash, cut into chunks

2 Tsp Dried Basil

2 Tsp Dried Parsley

2 Tsp Dried Oregano

1 Tsp Dried Thyme

½ Tsp Cumin

1 Tsp Salt

1 Tsp Pepper

4 Cups Veggie Broth

28 Oz Diced Tomatoes, canned

19 Oz Navy Beans, canned

Instructions: