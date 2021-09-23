Fall Harvest Vegetable Soup
If you're craving a soup that will warm you up as it gets cooler outside, this hearty, healthy Fall Harvest Soup is for you. Packed with all the ripe fall veggies like squash, carrots, and zucchini, this soup will fill you right up and have you getting up for a second bowl.
This soup is loaded with flavor and nutrients – the butternut squash is high in potassium and fiber which can help regulate blood pressure. Zucchini is packed with many vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, it’s also low in calories but high in fiber which helps you stay fuller longer. Carrots are high in potassium and vitamin K which are important for bone health. Add some beans and this soup becomes a powerhouse soup!
Fall Harvest Soup
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time: 30 Min
Total Time: 40 Min
Servings: 6-8 People
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp Olive Oil
- 1 Yellow Onion, diced
- 3 Cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 Medium Zucchini, cut into chunks
- 2 Carrots, cut into chunks
- 2 Stalks Celery, cut into chunks
- 450g Butternut Squash, cut into chunks
- 2 Tsp Dried Basil
- 2 Tsp Dried Parsley
- 2 Tsp Dried Oregano
- 1 Tsp Dried Thyme
- ½ Tsp Cumin
- 1 Tsp Salt
- 1 Tsp Pepper
- 4 Cups Veggie Broth
- 28 Oz Diced Tomatoes, canned
- 19 Oz Navy Beans, canned
Instructions:
- In a large pot, heat up your oil over medium heat. Once hot, add your onions and garlic and saute for 3-5 minutes or until onions become translucent and soften.
- Add your zucchini, carrots, celery, and butternut squash. Saute for an additional 5 minutes then add in your basil, parsley, oregano, thyme, cumin, salt, and pepper. Stir it around for 1 minute.
- Stir in your veggie broth and diced tomatoes. Bring to a simmer then simmer for 20 minutes or until butternut squash has become fork tender. Stir in your navy beans until evenly combined.
- Taste for any adjustments in seasoning and serve right away. Serve with a toasted slice of your favorite bread and enjoy!