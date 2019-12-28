Eat This On The Go: Chocolate Mocha Chia Pudding

RECIPE OF THE DAY: DECEMBER 28

FROM: @twospoons.ca

WHY WE LOVE IT: If you're short on time before work, make this the night before and let it sit in the fridge overnight. You can leave it In the fridge for 15 minutes or 2-3 days.

TOTAL TIME:

Prep: 5 Minutes Sit:15 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 7

MAKE IT FOR: Your on-the-go breakfast.

SPECIAL NOTE: This recipe is easy to make and you can buy all of the ingredients from your local grocery store. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

Ingredients:

2 tbsp chia seeds

1/2 cup (120ml) almond milk

1 shot (30ml) espresso

1 tsp (5 ml) maple syrup

1/3 cup (80ml) coconut yogurt

1/4 cup (35g) blueberries

1/2 tbsp dark chocolate chips (optional) Instructions: