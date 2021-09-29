We upgraded your classic French toast recipe to become an egg-less, dairy-free masterpiece made possible with bananas, flaxseeds, and coconut milk, and you won't be able to tell it's vegan.

For this easy recipe, all you will need is 5 minutes to prep the kitchen, make the batter, and soak your sourdough. Each piece of toast needs about 3 minutes to cook, then you'll add your favorite toppings like coconut whip, butter, maple syrup, and fresh berries.

This recipe tastes slightly different than traditional French toast because the flaxseeds make the sourdough extra crispy on the outside, and bananas make the dough soft and chewy on the inside. Every bite is a burst of sweetness from the toast, butter, syrup, and fresh berries. Enjoy!

Recipe Developer: Broke Bank Vegan

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Easy Vegan French Toast

Serves 8

Ingredients

For the Bread:

6-8 thick slices of sourdough or other rustic bread ($1.34)

For the Batter:

1 cup coconut milk ($0.54)

½ large ripe banana ($0.10)

2 tablespoon corn starch ($0.05)

1 tablespoon ground flaxseeds ($0.04)

½ tablespoon cane sugar ($0.01)

1 teaspoon vanilla ($0.20)

1 teaspoon cinnamon ($0.04)

For Cooking:

1-2 tablespoon coconut oil or vegan butter ($0.12)

For Serving (Optional):

Vegan butter

Maple syrup

Fruit, peaches, strawberries, sliced banana, etc.

Coconut whip or yogurt

Instructions

To start, mix all batter ingredients in a blender on high until you have a smooth consistency. Then, transfer it to a shallow bowl big enough to fit your bread. Let the batter mixture rest for 5 minutes. In the meantime, heat some coconut oil or vegan butter in a non-stick frying pan or griddle on medium. It's very important to have a non-stick pan for this recipe since the batter is quite sticky. Next, dip each slice of bread in the batter for 6-8 seconds on each side. Be careful not to soak it for too long to prevent soggy French toast. Transfer the bread to a pan, and cook on medium for 3-5 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. After you flip the slices the first time, put a lid over your pan or griddle so the inside properly cooks. Alternatively, you can also bake the slices after they're done cooking in the pan. If you do this, bake them at 300°F for an extra 4-5 minutes, flipping halfway. Serve immediately with coconut whip, the fruit of choice, coconut yogurt, or maple syrup on top for a delicious breakfast or brunch.

Notes:

Optional ingredients are not reflected in the price or calories of this recipe.

It's best to use sturdy, rustic bread for this recipe to prevent sogginess.

You can also use slightly stale, or day-old sandwich bread.

Nutritionals

Calories 230 | Total Fat 11.5g | Saturated Fat 9.5g | Sodium 408mg | Total Carbohydrates 28.5g | Dietary Fiber 2g | Total Sugars 6.8g | Protein 4.7g | Calcium 23mg | Iron 2mg | Potassium 323mg |