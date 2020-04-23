Easy Dinner Idea: Asian Inspired Vegetable Lo Mein

Are you looking for an easy dinner recipe that will fill you up and is full of veggies? Look no further, this plant-based recipe is loaded with flavor and made with soybean noodles, which are packed with protein. This colorful bowl of fresh flavors is covered in a sweet, tangy sauce for a picture-perfect moment. Swap out the egg noodle for soybean or use another favorite like buckwheat, rice, or ramen noodles. If you have leftovers, save them to munch on during the week. This dish also tastes delicious when it's cold, I recommend trying both, so double the recipe and have enough to eat fresh off the pan and out of the refrigerator the next day.

Recipe Developer: Hannah Sunderani, @twospoons.ca

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 20 Minutes

Total Time: 30 Minutes

Servings: 4 people

Why we love it: Lo mein is a dish that you can eat for a week straight and will not get sick of the taste. The fresh ingredients and light sauce make each bite a little more enjoyable.

Make it for: Lunch or dinner. If you are meal prepping for the week, add this dish to the list. And, if you're a fan of cold pizza or cold Chinese food, store this dish in the fridge and eat it the next day.

Vegetable Lo Mein Ingredients Sauce 1/4 cup tamari or soy sauce

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tsp maple syrup

1 tsp ginger grated

1/4 tsp siracha plus more if desired Other 1 packet soybean noodles 8 oz/200g (or buckwheat noodles, rice noodles, ramen)

2 cloves garlic

2 cups cremini mushrooms chopped

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 red bell pepper

2 carrots

1/2 cup red cabbage shredded

2 green onions chopped

1/3 cup cilantro chopped, tightly packed (optional) Instructions Start by preparing your sauce and cooking your noodles. In a small bowl combine tamari, sesame oil, rice vinegar, maple syrup, grated ginger, and siracha. Whisk together and place to the side. Bring a pot of water to boil and add soybean noodles, cook for 2-4 minutes, or as directed on package until just al dente. Strain and rinse with cold water. In a deep skillet add garlic, mushrooms, and coconut oil. Cook on medium heat for 10 minutes, until softened. Thinly slice bell pepper and cut carrots Jullien style with a mandoline (alternatively, grate carrots with a box grater). Add bell pepper, carrots, and cabbage to the skillet and cook until slightly wilted (5-10 minutes). Add noodles to the skillet and pour in the sauce. Toss everything to combine. Serve in bowls sprinkled with green onion and cilantro to top.

Notes:

Veggie lo mein will keep in the fridge for up to 3 days. It makes for great next-day leftovers (serve warm or cold).

Soybean noodles can be replaced with buckwheat noodles, rice noodles, ramen, or any other vegan Asian noodle of choice.

Nutrition Facts: Nutritional information is a rough estimate.

Calories: 241kcal | Carbohydrates: 25g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 14g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Sodium: 1279mg | Potassium: 434mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 7g | Vitamin A: 6301IU | Vitamin C: 48mg | Calcium: 41mg | Iron: 2mg