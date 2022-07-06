Did you know you can make pesto out of virtually any leafy green? I'm showing you how to make pesto with carrot tops, watercress, and spinach!

Each dairy-free pesto is made in under five minutes and lasts up to a week in the fridge, so you can use these pestos for your favorite pasta dishes, pizza sauces, salad dressings, and whatever needs a little boost of fresh, earthy flavors.

Pick your favorite version or make all three. Each one has its own unique taste! Store them in small glass containers in your fridge and use them throughout the week. Simply spread pesto on tast, use it as a dip for chips, or if you're looking for vegan recipes that call for your new homemade pesto, try any one of these:

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Servings 1 cup of each

Ingredients

Carrot Top Pesto

2 cups carrot top leaves 60 g

¼ cup pinenuts 35 g

Watercress Pesto

2 cups watercress 60 g

¼ cup walnuts 35 g

1 Tbsp lemon juice 15 mL

Spinach Pesto

2 cups spinach 60 g

¼ cup almonds 35 g

For all of the pestos

½ cup grated vegan parmesan 50 g

3 cloves garlic

½ tsp each salt and pepper

½ cup extra virgin olive oil 118 mL

Instructions

Blitz: Choose which type of pesto you'd like to make. Add all the ingredients listed under it to a food processor, along with parmesan, garlic, salt, and pepper. Pulse until leaves are broken down. Oil: Scrape down the sides of the food processor and put the lid back on. With the food processor running, slowly pour in olive oil until full incorporated.

Nutrition

Serving: 1Tbsp | Calories: 80kcal | Carbohydrates: 1g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 3mg | Sodium: 122mg | Potassium: 21mg | Vitamin A: 150IU | Vitamin C: 4.1mg | Calcium: 20mg | Iron: 0.2mg

