Easy and Creamy Vegan Broccoli Soup

Looking for a filling lunch so you can avoid snacking all day? Try this healthy broccoli soup that has a rich texture and taste delicious. It's the perfect spring meal to enjoy on a picnic or at your outdoor lawn chair party, and is made easily transportable by popping it in a mason jar or thermos.

Top the soup with Oatly cream, croutons or your choice of mint leaves or toasted seeds for a beautiful presentation and extra crunch. If you're meal prepping, this is a good recipe to add to your plant-based menu.

Recipe Developer: Natalie Penny, @natalie.naturally

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Why we love it: This soup is creamy, light, and clean. You'll feel nourished and energized instead of sluggish and tired after a big bowl of this delicious broccoli soup. You will probably have the ingredients on hand because most of them are in your garden or pantry.

Make it for: A picnic lunch with a toasted baguette or a healthy dinner with a glass of white wine. Cheers to you!