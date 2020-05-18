Easy and Creamy Vegan Broccoli Soup
Looking for a filling lunch so you can avoid snacking all day? Try this healthy broccoli soup that has a rich texture and taste delicious. It's the perfect spring meal to enjoy on a picnic or at your outdoor lawn chair party, and is made easily transportable by popping it in a mason jar or thermos.
Top the soup with Oatly cream, croutons or your choice of mint leaves or toasted seeds for a beautiful presentation and extra crunch. If you're meal prepping, this is a good recipe to add to your plant-based menu.
Recipe Developer: Natalie Penny, @natalie.naturally
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Why we love it: This soup is creamy, light, and clean. You'll feel nourished and energized instead of sluggish and tired after a big bowl of this delicious broccoli soup. You will probably have the ingredients on hand because most of them are in your garden or pantry.
Make it for: A picnic lunch with a toasted baguette or a healthy dinner with a glass of white wine. Cheers to you!
Easy and Creamy Vegan Broccoli Soup
Serves 4 people
Ingredients
- 1 3/4 cup of tender stem broccoli roughly chopped
- 1 late hot vegetable stock
- 4 spring onions sliced whites and light green part only
- A few mint leaves
- 2 garlic cloves
To serve
- Oatly cream
- Croutons or crusty bread
- Toasted seeds
- Extra sautéed broccoli heads
- Extra mint leaves
Instructions
- In a pan with a little light oil add the spring onions and cook for a few minutes, until starting to soften.
- Add in the crushed garlic and stir again for a minute or two, add in the stock and broccoli. Cook for about 4-5 minutes so the stems and just cooked.
- Transfer to a high powered blender or use a stick blender and add the mint.
- Blitz until silky smooth, add a splash more stock to thin if you like.
- Either serve immediately or reheat later on. Serve with any additional toppings you fancy, to add some texture and crunch.