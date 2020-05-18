Easy and Creamy Vegan Broccoli Soup

Looking for a filling lunch so you can avoid snacking all day? Try this healthy broccoli soup that has a rich texture and taste delicious. It's the perfect spring meal to enjoy on a picnic or at your outdoor lawn chair party, and is made easily transportable by popping it in a mason jar or thermos.

Top the soup with Oatly cream, croutons or your choice of mint leaves or toasted seeds for a beautiful presentation and extra crunch. If you're meal prepping, this is a good recipe to add to your plant-based menu.

Recipe Developer: Natalie Penny, @natalie.naturally

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Why we love it:  This soup is creamy, light, and clean. You'll feel nourished and energized instead of sluggish and tired after a big bowl of this delicious broccoli soup. You will probably have the ingredients on hand because most of them are in your garden or pantry.

Make it for: A picnic lunch with a toasted baguette or a healthy dinner with a glass of white wine. Cheers to you!

Easy and Creamy Vegan Broccoli Soup

Serves 4 people

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 cup of tender stem broccoli roughly chopped
  • 1 late hot vegetable stock
  • 4 spring onions sliced whites and light green part only
  • A few mint leaves
  • 2 garlic cloves

To serve

  • Oatly cream
  • Croutons or crusty bread
  • Toasted seeds
  • Extra sautéed broccoli heads
  • Extra mint leaves

Instructions

  1. In a pan with a little light oil add the spring onions and cook for a few minutes, until starting to soften.
  2. Add in the crushed garlic and stir again for a minute or two, add in the stock and broccoli. Cook for about 4-5 minutes so the stems and just cooked.
  3. Transfer to a high powered blender or use a stick blender and add the mint.
  4. Blitz until silky smooth, add a splash more stock to thin if you like.
  5. Either serve immediately or reheat later on. Serve with any additional toppings you fancy, to add some texture and crunch.
