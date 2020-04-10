Dr. Joel Kahn, a plant-based cardiologist and a clinical professor of medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine, shares his perfect healthy recipe for a smoothie packed with superfoods that provide the body with added benefits in every sip. Here he outlines why you should add the nuts, seeds, kale, and blueberries to concoct the best sip for your morning, and give your body the super-healthy start to the day it deserves.

Walnuts are a miracle of nature that can lower cholesterol, lower blood pressure, provide omega-3, and improve the function of the inner lining of arteries called the endothelium.

Many studies have shown that cocoa improves endothelial function and delays heart disease and diabetes. Cocoa is the heated form of raw cacao, and I prefer a raw organic source like Essential Living Foods and the chocolate taste it adds is a winner.

Just 2 tablespoons of flax seeds can provide all the essential fatty acids (omega 3 and omega 6) that we need in a day, in the proper ratio, according to the National Academy of Sciences. Flax also adds fiber and has been shown to lower cholesterol and decrease heart attacks and death.

Greens, whether fresh or in powdered form, are important antioxidants. Although I always have some fresh kale, spinach or other greens in my smoothie, I add a scoop of green powders for even more variety.

Pomegranate is an ancient healing food, but recent studies have found that it lowers blood pressure, reduces inflammation, improves endothelial function, and improves the function of HDL cholesterol to heal arteries.

Blueberries are known as “brain berries” because they improve memory and slow dementia, but they are also effective for artery health. They have been shown to reduce inflammation and improve endothelial function.¼ tsp powdered ginger or a piece of raw ginger and ¼ tsp turmeric. Ginger and turmeric are two of the most powerful natural anti-inflammatory food sources and they’re great for your arteries.

Add both!

That's the perfect ingredient list for a healthful smoothie. Although this may seem like a long list, these items are easily found in most kitchens. All you need to add in the morning is ice, purified water, or non-dairy milk like non-GMO hemp milk, and a handful of green leafy vegetables.