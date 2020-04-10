Dinner is Served: Warm and Spiced Lentil Stew

After a long day of work, I like to get some fresh air and go on a quick run before dinner time. After my run, since the weather has been all over the place in terms of sun, rain, and clouds, I'm usually shivering because of the wind chill and hop into a warm shower and think about what hot meal I'm craving for dinner. Lentil stew is one of my favorite go-to meals after a workout because it's full of protein, won't weigh me down, and satisfies my taste buds with lots of flavorful spices. I usually like to dip pita bread into the stew and save any leftovers for lunch later in the week. Here is one of my favorite recipes that only take a total of 20 minutes and only one pot to make.

Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Cook Time: 15 Minutes

Total Time: 20 Minutes

Serves: 3 People

Why we love it: When you're in the mood for a cozy dinner, this lentil soup is warm, comforting and high in vegan protein. To make the soup creamier, try mixing in coconut milk for a thicker texture.

Make it for: A comforting dinner or a healthy lunch. You most likely have these ingredients sitting in your pantry. If you have an instant pot, put it to use and make this recipe in less than 20 minutes.