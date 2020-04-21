Dinner is Served: Crispy Pan-Fried Tofu Over Sticky Rice

Use up the rest of your pantry staples to cook this crispy pan-fried tofu dish for dinner tonight because its easy, fast and tasty. This recipe only takes 20 minutes to make and has a delicious sweet and tangy glaze on the tofu! If you're not typically a big tofu fan, you'll enjoy this recipe since the firm tofu is covered in a sweet glaze and fried in a pan, taking away any bland taste and giving it a nice, crispy texture. Make a batch of sticky rice and add the tofu on top for an Asian-inspired dish. For more flavors, top with cilantro.

Recipe Developer: Hannah Sunderani, @twospoons.ca

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 15 Minutes

Total Time: 30 Minutes

Servings: 3 people

Why we love it: This dish is high in protein and gluten-free. It's a traditional Asian style dish and is full of flavor. And, leftovers taste even more delcious!

Make it for: A protein-packed lunch or dinner. Top the tofu on rice or your choice of noodles.

Crispy Pan-Fried Tofu Over Sticky Rice Ingredients 1 packet extra firm tofu (12 oz/350g)

1/4 cup gluten-free tamari (or soy sauce)

3 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tbsp maple syrup

2 tsp Shiro miso

1-inch ginger peeled and grated (or 1/4 tsp dried)

1/4 tsp cayenne plus more to taste

1/3 cup neutral oil (avocado or coconut oil) Instructions Drain tofu and wrap in a clean dishtowel. Gently press tofu to remove the excess liquid. Do this for a few minutes until you find the tofu to be significantly drier. Slice tofu into six equal slices (about 1/2-inch thick). Gently dab tofu slices with a dish towel to remove any more moisture. In a bowl combine tamari, rice vinegar, maple syrup, miso, grated ginger, and cayenne. Mix to combine. Set aside. Add neutral oil to skillet and bring to med-high heat. When the oil is hot (3-5 mins) carefully add tofu slices. (Do this carefully as oil can spit as tofu cooks). Cook each side until browned and crispy (4 mins per side). Use a chopstick or spatula to turn. Strain oil into a small bowl, holding back the tofu with a spatula. Bring back to medium heat and add the sauce. Spoon the sauce over the tofu to absorb and marinade. Let simmer until sauce has thickened and caramelized ( 5 mins). Serve tofu with rice and drizzle with remaining glaze.

Notes:

Press tofu as instructed in Step 1. Alternatively, you can wrap tofu in a clean dish towel and place two heavy books on top. Let rest this way for 30 minutes.

Sub rice vinegar for lemon, lime, or apple cider vinegar if you don't have it.

Nutritional information is a rough estimate.

Nutrition Facts:

Calories: 422kcal | Carbohydrates: 17g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 38g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Sodium: 1847mg | Potassium: 106mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 13g | Vitamin A: 104IU | Calcium: 28mg | Iron: 1mg