Dinner is Served: The Best Creamy Potato Chickpea Curry

RECIPE OF THE DAY

FROM: @vegamelon

WHY WE LOVE IT: This flavorful recipe only takes 30 minutes to make and you probably have all the spices stored in your pantry already. We like to make a large batch of curry, and store it in the fridge for lunch and dinner later in the week.

TOTAL TIME: 30 Minutes

Prep: 15 Minutes Cook: 15 minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 12

MAKE IT FOR: Dinner to switch up your traditional rice and veggies platter with this tasty Indian seasoning.

INSTRUCTIONS:

INSTRUCTIONS: