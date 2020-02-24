Dinner is Served: The Best Creamy Potato Chickpea Curry

FROM: @vegamelon

WHY WE LOVE IT: This flavorful recipe only takes 30 minutes to make and you probably have all the spices stored in your pantry already. We like to make a large batch of curry, and store it in the fridge for lunch and dinner later in the week.

TOTAL TIME: 30 Minutes

Prep: 15 Minutes Cook: 15 minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 12 

MAKE IT FOR: Dinner to switch up your traditional rice and veggies platter with this tasty Indian seasoning.

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. 2-3 medium potatoes peeled and cut into cubes
  2. 1 onion diced
  3. 3 cloves garlic minced
  4. 1 tbsp ginger root minced
  5. 1/2 tsp cayenne
  6. 1/2 tsp ground cumin
  7. 1/2 tsp ground coriander
  8. salt & pepper to taste
  9. 2-3 tbsp curry powder
  10. 2 large ripe tomatoes diced or pureed
  11. 1 14-oz can chickpeas drained, about 1-1/2 cups cooked
  12. 1 14-oz can coconut milk

INSTRUCTIONS: 

  1. Place the potatoes in a pot and cover with water. Boil for 10-12 minutes, or until fork tender. Drain and set aside.

  2. Meanwhile, in a large pot, add in onion and garlic. Saute with oil/water on medium heat for 4-5 minutes, then add in ginger, spices, salt, and pepper.

  3. Stir until incorporated, adding a splash of water to prevent sticking.

  4. Once the spices are fragrant, add the tomatoes and chickpeas, then cover the pot.

  5. Bring to a simmer and add in the coconut milk and potatoes.

  6. Reduce the heat to low and cover the pot again for 5 more minutes.

  7. Add more spices to taste if needed, then serve warm. Enjoy!

