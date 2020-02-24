Dinner is Served: The Best Creamy Potato Chickpea Curry
FROM: @vegamelon
WHY WE LOVE IT: This flavorful recipe only takes 30 minutes to make and you probably have all the spices stored in your pantry already. We like to make a large batch of curry, and store it in the fridge for lunch and dinner later in the week.
TOTAL TIME: 30 Minutes
Prep: 15 Minutes Cook: 15 minutes
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 12
MAKE IT FOR: Dinner to switch up your traditional rice and veggies platter with this tasty Indian seasoning.
INSTRUCTIONS:
- 2-3 medium potatoes peeled and cut into cubes
- 1 onion diced
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1 tbsp ginger root minced
- 1/2 tsp cayenne
- 1/2 tsp ground cumin
- 1/2 tsp ground coriander
- salt & pepper to taste
- 2-3 tbsp curry powder
- 2 large ripe tomatoes diced or pureed
- 1 14-oz can chickpeas drained, about 1-1/2 cups cooked
- 1 14-oz can coconut milk
Place the potatoes in a pot and cover with water. Boil for 10-12 minutes, or until fork tender. Drain and set aside.
Meanwhile, in a large pot, add in onion and garlic. Saute with oil/water on medium heat for 4-5 minutes, then add in ginger, spices, salt, and pepper.
Stir until incorporated, adding a splash of water to prevent sticking.
Once the spices are fragrant, add the tomatoes and chickpeas, then cover the pot.
Bring to a simmer and add in the coconut milk and potatoes.
Reduce the heat to low and cover the pot again for 5 more minutes.
Add more spices to taste if needed, then serve warm. Enjoy!