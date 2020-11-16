Cupcakes are a crowd-pleaser, no matter the occasion. Everyone loves the joy of biting into a sweet, sinful cake that's topped with creamy frosting and drizzled with a light salty caramel sauce. That being said, this toffee cupcake recipe is the perfect dessert to make for the upcoming holidays, especially Thanksgiving where the dessert table will consist of mostly pies.

The best part is that these cupcakes are allergy-friendly and cater to plant-based and gluten-free diets with the optional swap for almond flour. The ingredients list calls for soy milk and vegan butter instead of dairy-based products. If this is your first time baking vegan cupcakes, the plant-based alternatives are easy to use and taste no different than the real thing. If you decide to bring these cupcakes to holiday get-togethers, let your guest taste the dessert without telling them they're vegan, I bet they don't say anything! It's hard to tell that there is no dairy or eggs in this recipe, the alternatives are a tasty disguise.

Recipe Developer: Mairi Rivers, @gingervegan

Why we love it: Cupcakes are an easy-to-make dessert that you know everyone will love to eat. This recipe switches up traditions slightly because the cupcake is toffee, made with sweet caramel, and topped with fun sprinkles and a drizzle of salted caramel.

Make it for: Anytime you want a tasty cupcake that's completely vegan and has the option to be gluten-free. This recipe works well for any occasion: Birthdays, Thanksgiving, and other Holidays.

Toffee Cupcakes Makes 13 Ingredients 300ml soya milk

2 tsp cider vinegar

200g dark brown soft sugar

100ml oil

1/2 tsp salt

2 tsp vanilla extract

300g self-raising flour

1/2 tsp bicarbonate of soda Instructions First, mix the soya milk with the vinegar and set aside. Mix the sugar, oil, vanilla, and salt together, then add in the milk mixture and mix well. I like to use a balloon whisk to get everything well combined. Next, add the flour and bicarbonate of soda and mix until there are no lumps. Spoon into cupcake cases and bake at 180C for about 15 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the middle comes out clean. Cool on wire racks.

Salted Caramel Sauce Ingredients 50g dark brown soft sugar

50g vegan butter block

30g golden syrup

30ml soya milk

Large pinch of salt Instructions Melt the sugar, spread, and syrup together in a small pan. Bring to the boil, add the salt and soya milk and cook for a few minutes. Drizzle a bit on a cold plate to test the consistency. If it wrinkles when you push it with your finger then it is ready. Leave to cool.

Buttercream