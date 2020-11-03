Dessert Recipe: The Perfect Peach Pie to Enjoy For the Holidays
Feeling peachy? We have the perfect recipe for you.
Peach pie is a year-round crowd-pleaser, refreshing in the summer, and comforting in the winter, all depending on its preparation. We found a peach pie recipe that is best to serve for the upcoming holidays or enjoy whenever you need a sweet fix. This dessert is completely plant-based and calls for fall-inspired spices like nutmeg to give it a rich depth of flavor.
This peach pie recipe was created by Natalie Penny, @Natalie.naturally on Instagram, known for all of her beautiful plant-based creations. Natalie advises you to enjoy this pie with a scoop of dairy-free ice cream, preferably vanilla. You will love the taste of fresh peaches, crispy, warm pie crust, and the sweet drizzle of ice cream melting. Add this recipe to your list of holiday sweets.
Recipe Developer: Natalie Penny, @natalie.naturally
Why we love it: Peach pie is an American classic and tastes incredible at any time of the year. Most pies are made with dairy and eggs, but this recipe is completely vegan and the perfect dish to serve to holiday guests. They will love the warm filling and crunchy pie crust. There's no better way to complete the feast.
Make it for: A sweet dessert to serve at your upcoming holiday parties, or simply just enjoy a slice because you deserve it!
Prep time: 30 min plus 30-1 hour pastry rest
Cook time: 45 min
Total time: 2 and 15 minutes
Perfect Peach Pie
Serves 8 people
Ingredients
For the pastry
- 1 cup plain flour
- 1 cup plant butter
- 2-3 tbs ice cold water
- 2 tbs caster sugar
- Pinch of salt
- 1 tbs coarse brown sugar
- 1 tbs plant milk
For the filling
- 6-8 peaches
- ¼ cup cornflour
- Juice ½ lemon
- ¼ tsp freshly grated nutmeg
- 1/2tsp ground cinnamon
- ½ cup caster sugar
Instructions
- Start with the pastry, in a large bowl combine the flour, sugar, and salt. Add the plant butter in small dollops/chunks or cubes. Rub the butter into the flour with your palms facing up and rubbing from your little finger to your thumb until it resembles breadcrumbs.
- Using a knife, add a tbs of oat milk and combine with the crumb, you should be able to bring the pastry together in a ball. If it’s still dry add a little more milk until it can be formed into a ball.
- Bring the dough together quickly and form into a rough disc. The least about you handle the pastry the better. Wrap in cling film and allow to rest and chill in the fridge for at 30minutes.
- Once the pastry has chilled, preheat the oven to 180C fan.
- Lightly grease a pie dish.
- Cut a cross into the top of each peach, just breaking then not slicing the whole way through. Place them in a large bowl and cover with boiling water. Leave for 1 minute, then plunge into a bowl of ice water.
- Using a knife or your fingers carefully peel off the skin, it should come away very easily.
- Stone and slices the peaches into wedges and place in a bowl, combine with the remaining filling ingredients, and set aside.
- In between two sheets of parchment roll out half the pastry dough until it’s the thickness of 1 pound coin or about 5 mm.
- Lay into the pie dish and press into the bottom and sides, trim the edges but leave about 1 inch of excess dough hanging over.
- Roll out the remaining dough to the same thickness and cut into 12 stripes as even as possible but really no need for it to be perfect.
- Fill the pie base with the peach filling. Starting from the edge lay six strips of dough over the pie filling leaving about ½-1 inch gap depending on strip width. Use the shortness lengths on the out edge and longer in the middle.
- Now fold back 3 alternate stripes, lay another across in the opposite direction. Then fold the stripes back in place. Repeat this alternating the stripes until you have used the remaining dough.
- Now roll up the overhanging dough to form a thick edge giving it a squidge down to join. Then place your thumb and forefinger together on one side and the knuckle of your forefinger or your forefinger on the other side and push together to crimp the edges. Feel free to do this how you wish or just press down with the back of a fork.
- Brush with a little plant-based milk and sprinkle with coarse brown sugar, place in the preheated oven for about 40 minutes or until the pastry is crisp and lightly golden and the filling bubbling.
- Serve with vanilla, custard, ice cream, or cream. All plant-based of course.