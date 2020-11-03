Feeling peachy? We have the perfect recipe for you.

Peach pie is a year-round crowd-pleaser, refreshing in the summer, and comforting in the winter, all depending on its preparation. We found a peach pie recipe that is best to serve for the upcoming holidays or enjoy whenever you need a sweet fix. This dessert is completely plant-based and calls for fall-inspired spices like nutmeg to give it a rich depth of flavor.

This peach pie recipe was created by Natalie Penny, @Natalie.naturally on Instagram, known for all of her beautiful plant-based creations. Natalie advises you to enjoy this pie with a scoop of dairy-free ice cream, preferably vanilla. You will love the taste of fresh peaches, crispy, warm pie crust, and the sweet drizzle of ice cream melting. Add this recipe to your list of holiday sweets.

Recipe Developer: Natalie Penny, @natalie.naturally



Why we love it: Peach pie is an American classic and tastes incredible at any time of the year. Most pies are made with dairy and eggs, but this recipe is completely vegan and the perfect dish to serve to holiday guests. They will love the warm filling and crunchy pie crust. There's no better way to complete the feast.

Make it for: A sweet dessert to serve at your upcoming holiday parties, or simply just enjoy a slice because you deserve it!

Prep time: 30 min plus 30-1 hour pastry rest

Cook time: 45 min

Total time: 2 and 15 minutes