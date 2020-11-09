Today I am sitting outside, working from home because it's almost 75 degrees in the middle of the fall. The sun is shining, there are no clouds in the sky, and there's no better time to enjoy a chilled nice cream sundae than right now, while the warm weather lasts. The recipe of the day is inspired by summery weather when you want to cool off with a chilled treat but stay in a festive fall mood: Black and white nice cream with pecan crumble. The reason why it's called "nice cream," instead of ice cream is that it mimics the classic dairy dessert but this version is healthier for you--so it's nice!

This recipe is completely plant-based, made with healthier ingredients like dates, raw cocoa powder, quinoa, and bananas for natural sweetness. When you take a bite, you will taste the refreshing mix of white and black nice cream topped with a sweet pecan crumble that also tastes delightful on its own.

The delicious recipe is easy to make and fun for kids to partake in the creativity. All you need is a food processor to achieve a smooth texture. The nice cream sundae is fun to eat in glass jars or sundae bowls so you can see the ombre color from the different nice cream mixes. When you are finished processing each ingredient, scoop the nice cream into the bowl, top it with the pecan crumble, and enjoy every bite.

This recipe is created by the talented plant-based chef, Ellen Charlotte Marie, who just launched her cookbook, Everyday Vegan: Healthy Plant-Based Cooking for the Entire Family. If you love this nice cream, you will love her other healthy vegan desserts and more.

Recipe Developer: Ellen Charlotte Marie

Why we love it: When you're in the mood for a delicious ice cream sundae, but don't want to splurge on the calories, this recipe is perfect for you. It's made with healthy, all-natural, plant-based ingredients, that taste incredible and refreshing. This recipe is fun for kids to get creative and anyone that looks a sweet treat, especially on warmer days.

Make it for: A healthier dessert option and a delicious snack. Bring out your sundae bowls or jars and get creative!