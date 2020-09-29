There's nothing better than waking up to the smell of fresh, warm, cinnamon rolls that are soft, chewy, and dairy-free. One of my favorite ways to wrap up the workweek is to treat myself to a delicious cinnamon pastry on Saturday morning. This recipe is not just a traditional cinnamon and dough roll, it's made with beetroot powder, berry puree, and 100% plant-based ingredients that taste healthy and add a unique color to your masterpiece.

When you scroll down to look at the list of ingredients, don't let the two hour prep time throw you off. You're making the dough from scratch which includes time for the yeast to rise in a bowl for one hour. During the wait time, jump into your exercise routine, take a walk, or continue watching your TV series. Then, you'll make the filling, which includes vegan butter, cinnamon, and optional chocolate chips to add more sweetness. If you have kids are around, this is the perfect time to have them roll out the dough and add the toppings, it's a fun activity for everyone! Happy baking.

Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon

Prep Time: 2 hours

Bake Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 2 hours and 30 minutes

Why we love it: This recipe is not your average cinnamon, sugar, dough roll, it's got beetroot powder, berry purre, and chocolate chips--a unique treat for everyone in your family. This recipe is also 100% vegan and can be gluten-free if you swap the flour with almond flour.

Make it for: Saturday or Sunday morning breakfast. This recipe makes 12 rolls so everyone in your family can enjoy one, two, or three!