Delicious Vegan Breakfast: Berry and Chocolate Cinnamon Rolls
There's nothing better than waking up to the smell of fresh, warm, cinnamon rolls that are soft, chewy, and dairy-free. One of my favorite ways to wrap up the workweek is to treat myself to a delicious cinnamon pastry on Saturday morning. This recipe is not just a traditional cinnamon and dough roll, it's made with beetroot powder, berry puree, and 100% plant-based ingredients that taste healthy and add a unique color to your masterpiece.
When you scroll down to look at the list of ingredients, don't let the two hour prep time throw you off. You're making the dough from scratch which includes time for the yeast to rise in a bowl for one hour. During the wait time, jump into your exercise routine, take a walk, or continue watching your TV series. Then, you'll make the filling, which includes vegan butter, cinnamon, and optional chocolate chips to add more sweetness. If you have kids are around, this is the perfect time to have them roll out the dough and add the toppings, it's a fun activity for everyone! Happy baking.
Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon
Prep Time: 2 hours
Bake Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 2 hours and 30 minutes
Why we love it: This recipe is not your average cinnamon, sugar, dough roll, it's got beetroot powder, berry purre, and chocolate chips--a unique treat for everyone in your family. This recipe is also 100% vegan and can be gluten-free if you swap the flour with almond flour.
Make it for: Saturday or Sunday morning breakfast. This recipe makes 12 rolls so everyone in your family can enjoy one, two, or three!
Berry and Chocolate Cinnamon Rolls
Serves 12 rolls
Ingredients
Dough
- 3 cups all-purpose flour 360g
- 2 tsp instant or quick-rise yeast 6g
- 1 tsp red beet powder 12g; optional, for color (I used Suncore Foods)
- 1/4 tsp sea salt 2g
- 2 tbsp sugar 24g; such as pure cane sugar
- 1/4 cup berry puree 50g
- 1/2 cup plant-based milk 120g; lukewarm
- 3 tbsp vegan butter 45g; softened / room temperature
Filling option: Cinnamon Sugar
- 1 tbsp cinnamon 9g
- 4 tbsp sugar 48g; such as pure cane sugar
- 2 tbsp vegan butter 30g; softened / room temperature
- 1/3 cup chocolate chips 80g
Instructions
- In a large bowl, mix together all the dough ingredients and knead until smooth; about 15 minutes by hand. Add more flour as needed to prevent sticking.
- Form the dough into a ball and let rise in the bowl for 1 hour, covered, or until doubled in volume.
- When the dough is almost done rising, make the filling (choose one or both): -combine the cinnamon + sugar + vegan butter -melt the chocolate chips.
- Once the dough has risen, transfer it to a lightly floured surface and roll it into a 12 x 15-inch rectangle. Spread on the filling mixture(s).
- Roll the dough lengthwise into a tight log, then cut into 12 equal pieces. Place into a greased baking pan and let rest for 30 minutes, or until risen 1.5x in volume.
- Bake the rolls in a preheated oven at 350F / 180C for 30 minutes, or until slightly browned.
- Let cool before enjoying.