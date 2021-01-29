Hot chocolate with a splash of red wine anyone? If you can't get enough of the antioxidant-rich dark chocolate and red wine, well, you're going to love this recipe. Say "good-bye" to plain hot chocolate because we just leveled-up your go-to winter drink and dessert.

This Sunday, January 31st is National Hot Chocolate Day and we're elevating the classic creamy cocoa with a spiked twist. This recipe calls for more than half a cup of red wine. Chocolate and red wine pair perfectly together because the rich taste of chocolate blends perfectly to balance out the wine's tannins on your palate and allow for a fruity flavor.

Cozy up by the fire, or lay in bed watching your favorite movie, and sip on a warm mixture of rich chocolate and sweet wine. The ingredients call for dark cocoa powder which you can find at your local grocery store, homemade or store-bought almond milk, granulated sugar (swap for stevia or monk fruit if desired), and a pinch of salt for a hint of savor. Garnish your cup with vegan chocolate shavings and coconut-based whipped cream, and add any of your own personal favorite toppings. Make sure to take a picture of your final masterpiece and use the #NationalHotChocolateDay and tag The Beet for a feature on our Instagram story! Cheers to you.

Recipe Developer: Cassandra Rosen