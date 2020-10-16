Delicious Recipe: The Best Cinnamon Cream-Filled Vegan Donut

As you cozy up on the couch, sipping your hot cup of coffee, the only thing missing is a delicious vegan donut with a cream filling. This could be your perfect morning of self-care and a little R&R.

The Beet found the most incredible, easy-to-make, cinnamon vanilla cream-filled donuts. This recipe is unlike any other because it doesn’t contain dairy, eggs, and is baked instead of fried, like most traditional donuts. Brittney, also know as The Banana Diaries, is the recipe developer of this delicious treat and specializes in vegan baking, only makes the best treats that everyone will love.

When it's time to start baking, get creative with the dough. You will start from scratch and roll it out yourself and form them into little donuts, kids especially love the hands-on process. Then, you lather them in cinnamon and sugar. If you’re feeling festive, add a little nutmeg or pumpkin spice is to the mix. After, you let them bake while you make the vegan cream filling to stuff your donuts with.

The best part? You don’t have to run to the bakery to find plant-based sweets, this recipe is easy to make and you might already have the ingredients on hand. You will love this recipe and add it to your book of sweet vegan recipes.

Message From the Recipe Developer: "This incredibly easy cinnamon vanilla cream-filled vegan doughnut recipe is baked instead of fried for a lighter take on the classic! Filled with a dairy-free cinnamon vanilla cream, these baked vegan doughnuts are easy to make and fun to eat!"

Recipe Developer: Brittney, @the_bananadiaries

Why we love it: What’s not to love? The warmth of a crisp donut is the best way to indulge in comfort food. This recipe is easy to make and tastes delicious. Save the leftover dough in the fridge and pop them in the oven when you need an extra treat.

Make it for: Breakfast, snack, or a dessert. Pack them in your kids' lunchboxes and surprise them with a treat they would have no idea is vegan. The baking process is creative and fun for everyone so get your whole family involved and bake these warm, sinful, and plant-based donuts.

Prep Time: 30

Cook Time: 10

Total Time: 40 minutes