Imagine a dessert that tastes incredible, doesn't require baking and is healthy for you. That seems like a dream or a food challenge on one of those chef competition TV shows, but it's completely possible and easier to make than you would think.

The Beet found a chocolate cake that you can indulge in without comprising your health while still satisfying your sweet tooth because plant-based foods like dates, coconut, and cocoa make for great sugar substitutes and contain fewer calories than processed sugars. In this recipe, you will use 100% vegan ingredients in a creative way to complete your vegan and guilt-free cake.

Before you start, grab your food processor instead of running to pre-heat the oven. These instructions require no heat, just a food processor, pan, and your refrigerator to chill this cake.

Make this masterpiece for your best friend's birthday, for a loved one, or simply for yourself because you deserve every single bite. When it's time to decorate you will want to have your camera handy. On top of the cake is a layer of your favorite fresh fruits. Depending on where you live, try using local produce for the best quality taste. Berries, starfruit, figs, oranges, apples, you name it, place it on top of the cake.

If this is your first time making a raw cake, you will quickly find the best part is the easy-to-follow recipe that only requires about 10 minutes of prep. However, don't be turned away at the 4 hour chill time. When the cake is in your refrigerator, take that time to do whatever makes you happy: Listening to music, watching a show, exercising, working, playing with your pet. Then, when the four hours are up, return to your cake and savor it slice by slice, completely guilt-free.

Recipe Developer: Ellen De Meulemeester

Why we love it: Because this is a dessert that is healthy, regret-free, has incredible flavor, and looks like a work of art. You can trust that these ingredients will make you feel nourished and satisfy your sweet tooth. Even if you don't eat a plant-based diet, it's nice to experiment with a raw cake and treat yourself without going calorie overboard.

Make it for: A special occasion or a healthier cake alternative. As the holidays approach us, add this recipe to your cookbook and serve the cake at the dinner parties, you will really impress the guests.