Dates with Almond Butter

WHY WE LOVE IT: These dates taste like Justin's peanut butter cups. Leave them in the fridge overnight and snack on them the next day. They also double as dessert if you want something light.

INGREDIENTS:

Dates

Almond Butter

INSTRUCTIONS:

Slice the date in half with a sharp knife and take the pit out. Fill the middle with almond butter and squeeze them together. It tastes similar to Justin's peanut butter cup. Optional: Top dates with your favorite nuts such as walnuts, cashews or almonds.

Nutritional Notes:

1785 calories, 55g protein, 214g carbs, 59g fiber, 98g fat