Vegan favorite Daiya Foods has launched its popular ice cream bars at more than 1,000 Target stores nationwide. Now, it's even more convenient to treat yourself with a refreshing and delicious vegan ice cream on a hot summer day.

Daiya's Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Bars are available in four different flavors: Chocolate Fudge Crunch, Classic Vanilla Bean, Salted Caramel Swirl, and Espresso Coffee. These creamy pops are made with coconut milk and coated in crunchy dark chocolate. The perfect treat for children or anyone who loves rich chocolate and creamy dairy-free ice cream. Click here to purchase online.

You can also find Daiya's Classic Vanilla Bean Dessert Bars at select Costco stores and pick up a 10-pack for $9.99.

“More and more people are discovering the many benefits of plant-based eating,” Daiya Vice President of Marketing Dan Hua said. “As an early pioneer in the plant-based foods movement, we want everyone to know how easy and delicious it can be to incorporate plant-based options into everyday menus. With Daiya, there is no need to compromise on the taste and texture that you’ve come to love.”

If you love Daiya ice cream bars, you will also love their creamy dairy-free vegan cheese products like cheddar, mozzarella, pepper jack, cheddar, and mozzarella blend available in most local grocery stores near you. Daiya cheese is easy to melt and mask for the perfect grilled cheese or nachos.

To find out more about the best brands of vegan ice cream, The Beet asked the toughest critics, children, to taste test 32 different ice cream flavors and vote on their top five picks.