It is hot. Very, very, hot. Thanks to these brutal temps, it’s pretty much a guarantee that we want a bowl of ice cream around the clock. And one of our favorite vegan ice cream indulgences as of late? Daily Harvest’s recently launched line of vegan ice cream, Scoops.

Launched this May, the new collection of plant-based ice cream includes four fantastic flavors: Chocolate + Ooey, Gooey Midnight Fudge, Mint + Dark, Melty Cacao Chips, Vanilla + Salted, Swirled Black Sesame, and Strawberry + Rich, Rippled Berry Compote.

As you well know, the only thing better than ice cream is free ice cream. To that point, the wizards behind DH have debuted a special Scoops Vending Machine, popping up outdoors around the East Coast and dispensing complimentary pints this summer. (Though they’re starting on the East Coast, the brand is totally open to going anywhere in the country!)To keep things safer amidst the coronavirus pandemic, ice cream sampling will be self-service, socially-distanced, and masks will be required for all patrons seeking a sweet pick-me-up. The chocolate fudge and mint chip flavors will be available for visitors to enjoy.

To see if a vending machine is coming to a location near you, follow @dailyharvest on social media. Or, more intriguingly, look for signs from their guerilla campaign such as sidewalk chalk, airplane banners, and sand sculptures (yes, really) alerting you of the vending machine.

The first stop on the vending machine’s route was in breezy, beautiful Newport, Rhode Island, and they’re currently polling fans on social media to see what other spots it should venture to on its journey across the East Coast. From 8/21 to 8/23, get your Scoops fix at Brooklyn’s Domino Park, a public park near the Williamsburg Bridge at the site of the former Domino Sugar Refinery and now mixed-used development, with the namesake building dating back to 1882.

If you can’t make it to an ice cream giveaway this summer, order your Scoops for $8.99 per pint on Daily Harvest’s website here. On that note, we think it’s time for a Mint + Dark, Melty Cacao Chips plant-based boozy milkshake. Who said ice cream was the only way to beat the summer heat and raise our spirits?