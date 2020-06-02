When Rachel Drori was pregnant and raising money to start her company, Daily Harvest, she was sometimes asked how she expected to do both– run a startup and raise a small baby.

She passed on to those investors. Understanding that women can do both--work hard and raise children--and that they wanted to do it and be healthy, was one of the keys to DH's success. Now a busy working mother of two, Drori has grown Daily Harvest into full-service food delivery, that offers a range of frozen meals, plus the latest launch: A line of vegan ice cream.

Her first task was to solve the problem of how a busy woman (whether working from home or from an office) can put in a full workday and still eat healthy, plant-based nutrient-dense food, without having to shop and chop, cook and clean up.

As a marketing executive (she was at American Express after graduating business school) she needed to walk in the door and have a healthy, organic, plant-based meal in 30 seconds. She launched DH in 2015 as a clean aesthetic solution to this evergreen problem. Her second task is to grow DH, something she has done through social media and adding more plant-based options every year. The latest, Scoops, is a treat that is both healthier than most ice creams and tastier than the average healthy cold treat. In fact, she just made our summer a little sweeter.

Too Be Healthy, Eat Foods That Take Care of You

Drori tells The Beet she was inspired by her years working for the Four Seasons, to cater to guests and anticipate their needs. That translates now into Daily Harvest's mission to "take care of food, so food can take care of you." To be healthier she wants women to take care of themselves, prioritize their time values and spend time doing what is meaningful to them -- which may not be taking the time and effort to cook every meal.