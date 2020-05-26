If you love ice cream, and you love the vegan soups-and-smoothies company, Daily Harvest, you’re in luck. Today, the organic, vegan meal delivery service (which we have loved since it started five years ago) has unveiled a swoon-worthy line of plant-based ice creams that they’re calling “Scoops”⁠ to add to the healthy plant-based lineup of soups, smoothies, bowls, oats, snacks they already deliver.

@DailyHarvest

Unlike the stuff of your childhood vanilla, chocolate, strawberry scoops, these dairy-free delights are desserts you can actually feel good about. All four of the inaugural flavors are free of any fillers, gums, and refined sugars. And just like the rest of the products in Daily Harvest’s farm-frozen bundle of goodies, they’re organic, gluten-free, and 100 percent vegan.

@DailyHarvest

Thus far, the Scoops ice creams collection comes in four next-level flavors with titles alone that are enough to make your mouth water. For chocolate lovers, beeline directly to the Chocolate + Ooey, Gooey Midnight Fudge pint which has notes of sea salt, chocolate ganache, and all things heaven.

Or, for something a tad more refreshing that still satiates your chocolate fix, try Mint + Dark, Melty Cacao Chips featuring invigorating and minty freshness with each spoonful. Meanwhile, vanilla aficionados best order the Vanilla + Salted, Swirled Black Sesame which tastes like vanilla bean ice cream studded with creamy sesame cookies pronto.

Berry enthusiast? Teleport yourself to that summertime feeling of strawberries and raspberries on a cricket-filled evening with the Strawberry + Rich, Rippled Berry Compote. We were lucky enough to try all the flavors and even for us extremely picky treat eaters, these new Scoops hit the spot. The only trouble was we wanted to eat the whole container at one sitting. (With the lower-in-sugar content, it's not such a sin.)

@DailyHarvest

All four flavors are available as of today on DailyHarvest.com, at a price point that starts at $8.99 per pint. To sweeten the release, Daily Harvest has partnered with R&B luminaries Boyz II Men to create a special Scoops music video.

To celebrate the four feisty flavors, the guy group will also be kicking off a lip-sync contest on Instagram, in which 250 lucky fans will win a spot to Daily Harvest's exclusive Zoom concert and Q&A, including the Boyz II Men Serenade, on June 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET. To enter to win, you can create a music video using Daily Harvest’s Scoops Instagram filter and post it to your stories along with the tag @dailyharvest. (To use the filter, go to the smiley face icon on the @dailyharvest Instagram feed.)

We were planning on entering and all, but you caught us—there we are again. making another late-night Chocolate + Ooey, Gooey Midnight Fudge run to our freezer.