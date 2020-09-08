Here at The Beet, we’ve long loved Daily Harvest’s nutrient-dense, uber-delicious, plant-based meals, snacks, smoothies, flatbreads, and more. (And their founder Rachel Drori is pretty badass, too!) Secret’s out: It’s even our go-to for eating healthy and not gaining weight while working from home.

And as the months of WFH, living from home, learning from home, ahem, doing pretty much everything at home wears on, we’ll be the first to admit we sometimes lose our steam for the whole cooking thing.

To that point, Daily Harvest is standing in solidarity with all of us sick-of-cooking folks and launching their “Not Cooking Never Felt So Good” celebrity campaign. Their idea is to “Give Cooking The Finger” and they’re partnering with an impressive roster of big names, with each VIP curating a collection of their favorite DH selections that have helped them conquer quarantine cooking exhaustion. The edits are available to explore and shop on DailyHarvest.com starting today, Tuesday, September 8th.

First up is vegan sensation and actor Tabitha Brown, who recently got her own show on Ellen DeGeneres’ Ellen Digital Network. “In addition to keeping my family well-fed and healthy, I’ve been up to my eyeballs homeschooling my 8-year-old son, Quest, and making Tiktoks cooking and dancing with my daughter, Choyce (I’m still trying to learn the renegade LOL),” she says in a Daily Harvest press release.

“Then, Daily Harvest became a fifth member of the Brown family. They have over 75 items to keep it exciting and everything is pre-prepped and ready in minutes. MINUTES BABY! The best part? I share DH with my kids—they love the decadent smoothies, scoops, and bites… little do they know, they’re eating REAL fruits and vegetables. During the pandemic, us moms and dads have been asked to take on a lot. Stop being so hard on yourself, because you are enough! Take things one day at a time, day by day, step by step. And let Daily Harvest stock your home with clean, delicious food.”

Tabitha's DH picks: Blueberry + Hemp smoothie, Sweet Potato + Wild Rice Hash harvest bowl, Kale + Sweet Potato flatbread, Mulberry + Dragon Fruit oat bowl.

Next is Jesse Tyler Ferguson, actor, and new dad. When it comes to mask fashion (sigh), we’d also be lying if we didn’t say he was our fashion icon.

“My husband Justin and I welcomed our first child, Beckett into the world on July 7th! I don’t know if you’ve heard this about newborns but they take a lot of work and a lot of sleep away from you! As the cook in the family, I have been feeling a bit overwhelmed whenever mealtime approaches. It’s not always easy to come up with a healthy and delicious option that I haven’t already made 39 times since being in quarantine,” he says in the same media statement. “Enter Daily Harvest: a new parent’s dream come true. Our freezer is stocked with clean, delicious bowls, flatbreads, smoothies, lattes, and snacks. Plus, it’s 100% free of refined sugars, gluten, fillers, preservatives, or artificial anything so we can take on our new role as dads with clear heads and full stomachs. We are just waiting for them to introduce Breast Milk smoothies onto the menu for little Beckett.”

Jesse's DH picks: Artichoke + Spinach flatbread, Ginger + Turmeric latte, Butternut Squash + Rosemary soup, Mint + Dark, Melty Cacao Chips scoops.

Then there is Action Bronson, rapper, cookbook author, and host of Vice’s F*ck That’s Delicious. Based on his show’s escapades of seeking and cooking some of the best food around, we have a feeling his picks are going to be good.

Action's DH picks: Cauliflower Rice + Kimchi harvest bowl, Tomatillo + Pepper flatbread, Carrot + Coconut Curry soup, Vanilla + Salted, Swirled Black Sesame scoops.

DH has also secured celebrity trainer Kira Stokes, who’s giving us plenty of fitness tutorials on social media to boost our at-home workouts. In fact, we think we’re burning calories just watching her go at it.

Kira's DH picks: Broccoli Rice + Dill Pilaf harvest bowl, Broccoli + Cheeze harvest bowl, Coffee + Almond latte, Turmeric + Lemongrass Broth soup.

Rounding out the mix is Chloe Fineman for the campaign, comedian and SNL cast member, who keeps us laughing during these dark days. (And now will give our mealtime some serious inspiration.)

If you, too, are ready to tie up your apron for a bit, join the “Give Cooking The Finger” movement by sharing why you’re sick of cooking and tagging #dailyharvest on social media. And do yourself a favor and order extra of their new fall flatbreads.