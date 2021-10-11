Daikon Thai Rolls by Russell James aka ‘The Raw Chef’

Recently The Beet's health editor Louisa Richards spoke to Russell James who's known as 'The Raw Chef' about how he cured his acne and learned the power of food as medicine when he changed his diet and lifestyle, including his career path. James shared his expert tips on how to eat more raw foods and love them, as well as his Daikon Thai Roll recipe exclusively for you.

In this recipe, all you need to do is prep your ingredients by slicing and grating the vegetables, spices, and herbs and lay them on the sliced thin mooli (daikon radish), and roll them like sushi. This incredibly delicious and flavorful meal is low in calories and high in fiber and protein and only takes 15 minutes to make. Enjoy!

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Daikon Thai Rolls Makes 2 rolls

Ingredients

Filling:

1/4 cup red onion

1/4 cup sundried tomatoes, soaked to soften

1/4 cup almond butter

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp minced ginger

1/2 cup walnuts, soaked 4 hours

1/2 cup sunflower seeds, soaked hours

1 tsp lemongrass, finely grated

1/2 red chili

1 tbsp ground coriander

1 tsp lime juice

1 tsp tamari

Salt to taste

Roll Assembly: 1 large mooli (daikon radish), peeled

1 carrot, cut julienne

1 red/orange/yellow bell pepper, cut julienne

1/4 cucumber, cut julienne

1/2 cup red sauerkraut or thinly sliced and salted red cabbage (optional)

Instructions