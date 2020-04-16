Curried Quinoa and Vegetable Tacos With Garlic-Tahini Dressing

So, these aren’t the typical black bean burritos that come to mind when we think “Taco Night,” but I love these tacos because they are so fresh, clean and colorful. Don’t get me wrong, I also love my taco nights with a big heavy burrito packed with rice, beans, and that oh so good (vegan) sour cream. They aren’t infamous for nothing. But, I often leave the table feeling a little overstuffed and glutinous.

These rainbow tacos, however, takes all that we love about taco night and gives it a healthy spin. Made with turmeric quinoa, carrot, tomato, cabbage, green onion, chickpeas, cilantro and avocados they are a clean and lean choice. It’s a healthy vegan recipe if I ever saw one! But just because they’re healthy doesn’t mean they compromise on taste – although I like to eat healthy, I refuse to do it blandly. It’s the curried quinoa and garlic tahini dressing that packs these tacos with a punch! And will have you reaching from one wholesome wrap to the next.