Curried Quinoa and Vegetable Tacos With Garlic-Tahini Dressing
So, these aren’t the typical black bean burritos that come to mind when we think “Taco Night,” but I love these tacos because they are so fresh, clean and colorful. Don’t get me wrong, I also love my taco nights with a big heavy burrito packed with rice, beans, and that oh so good (vegan) sour cream. They aren’t infamous for nothing. But, I often leave the table feeling a little overstuffed and glutinous.
These rainbow tacos, however, takes all that we love about taco night and gives it a healthy spin. Made with turmeric quinoa, carrot, tomato, cabbage, green onion, chickpeas, cilantro and avocados they are a clean and lean choice. It’s a healthy vegan recipe if I ever saw one! But just because they’re healthy doesn’t mean they compromise on taste – although I like to eat healthy, I refuse to do it blandly. It’s the curried quinoa and garlic tahini dressing that packs these tacos with a punch! And will have you reaching from one wholesome wrap to the next.
Vegan Rainbow Tacos
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes
Serves 4 people
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup quinoa uncooked
- 1 cup water
- 1/2 tsp turmeric
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 cup carrot grated
- 1/3 cup green onion chopped (approx. 2 onions)
- 3/4 cups cherry tomatoes sliced
- 1 cup purple cabbage chopped
- 2 avocados chopped
- 1 cup chickpeas
- 1/2 cup cilantro chopped
- sea salt and paper to taste
- cayenne pepper to taste
- 4 corn tortillas (or hard-shell corn tacos)
- Fresh lime to serve
Garlic-tahini dressing:
- 1/4 cup tahini
2 limes juiced
- 2 cloves garlic finely chopped
- pinch sea salt and pepper
- 2 tbsp water
Instructions
- Start by cooking your quinoa. In a saucepan add 1/2 cup quinoa to 1 cup water. Bring to a boil then reduce heat, add turmeric powder and sea salt, simmer for 12-15 minutes, or until cooked.
- Grate carrots, chop spring onion, tomatoes, cabbage and avocado. Toss veg into a bowl with turmeric quinoa, chickpeas and chopped cilantro, sprinkle generously with salt and pepper.
- Prepare dressing: In a small bowl add 1/4 cup tahini, lime juice, chopped garlic, and pinch salt and pepper. Whisk to combine. Add splashes of water to thin, I used about 2 tablespoons.
- Pour dressing over taco mix and toss to combine. Sprinkle with more sea salt and pepper, and cayenne flakes to taste. Scoop mixture into corn tortillas and serve with fresh lime.
Nutrition Notes: Nutritional information is a rough estimate.
Calories: 493kcal | Carbohydrates: 59g | Protein: 14g | Fat: 26g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Sodium: 76mg | Potassium: 1129mg | Fiber: 16g | Sugar: 7g | Vitamin A: 6112IU | Vitamin C: 44mg | Calcium: 128mg | Iron: 5mg