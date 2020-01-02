Crunchy Cinnamon Granola

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3 cups Gluten-Free Rolled Oats
  • 1/2 cup Shredded Coconut Flakes
  • 1/2 cup Chopped Raw Almonds
  • 3 tbsp Chia Seeds
  • 4 tbs Dried Cranberries
  • 2 tbsp Ground Flaxseed
  • 1 tsp Cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup Smooth Almond Butter (I used cashew butter this time)
  • 1 tsp Vanilla Extract
  • 2 tbsp Melted Organic Coconut Oil
  • 2 tbsp Pure Maple Syrup

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Preheat the oven to 325F. Add the Maple Syrup, Nut/Seed Butter, Vanilla Extract, Cinnamon, and Salt to the base of a large bowl. Whisk until evenly incorporated.
  2. Pour the oats, dried cranberries, almonds, and coconut into the bowl and fold them into the wet mixture, until all pieces are evenly coated.
  3. Transfer the mixture to a greased or lined baking tray and press it into a think, even layer using a spatula.
  4. Bake for 20 minutes on the bottom rack of the oven, then remove and use a spatula to toss/flip the granola. Return to the oven and bake for an additional 6-7 minutes, then remove.
  5. Let the granola cool completely on the tray before removing. Serve as desired.
