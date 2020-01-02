Crunchy Cinnamon Granola

INGREDIENTS:
- 3 cups Gluten-Free Rolled Oats
- 1/2 cup Shredded Coconut Flakes
- 1/2 cup Chopped Raw Almonds
- 3 tbsp Chia Seeds
- 4 tbs Dried Cranberries
- 2 tbsp Ground Flaxseed
- 1 tsp Cinnamon
- 1/2 cup Smooth Almond Butter (I used cashew butter this time)
- 1 tsp Vanilla Extract
- 2 tbsp Melted Organic Coconut Oil
- 2 tbsp Pure Maple Syrup
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 325F. Add the Maple Syrup, Nut/Seed Butter, Vanilla Extract, Cinnamon, and Salt to the base of a large bowl. Whisk until evenly incorporated.
- Pour the oats, dried cranberries, almonds, and coconut into the bowl and fold them into the wet mixture, until all pieces are evenly coated.
- Transfer the mixture to a greased or lined baking tray and press it into a think, even layer using a spatula.
- Bake for 20 minutes on the bottom rack of the oven, then remove and use a spatula to toss/flip the granola. Return to the oven and bake for an additional 6-7 minutes, then remove.
- Let the granola cool completely on the tray before removing. Serve as desired.