As a kid, I loved trips to the mall because I would go to the food court to get sweet and spicy mango stir fry over rice in a styrofoam takeout box. As much as I loved that dish, it was probably high in sodium and not exactly healthy. Luckily, I found this crispy tofu with mango salsa which has a similar sweet and sour taste as my old-time favorite, and it's made with plant-based protein, tofu. If you want a healthier version, don't bake the tofu in the oven with cornstarch, instead sautee it in a pan with a little olive oil or apple cider vinegar for 10 minutes.

The combination of avocado, lemon, and cilantro makes this dish taste fresh, light and much healthier than a traditional stir fry with sweet and sour sauce. You'll most likely have all of these ingredients stored in your pantry so don't let the long list scare you away, it's time to put these to use and get cooking!

Recipe Developer: Sarah Thomas Drawbaugh, @healthyishfoods

Prep Time: 25 Minutes

Cook Time: 40 Minutes

Total Time: 1 hour and 5 Minutes

Servings: 4 People

Why we love it: This dish is a tropical-style stir fry and taste healthy with the fresh mango salsa. Add your favorite Caribbean spices like ginger or paprika. Use the best quality ingredients for the salsa like ripe mangoes, avocado, and fresh strawberries for better results and refreshing taste.

Make it for: Dinner or lunch. Save the leftovers in the fridge for up to 3 days and separate the salsa and rice in different containers.

Crispy Tofu with Spicy Brown Sauce and Mango Salsa

Ingredients Crispy Tofu: 1 package super firm tofu

¼ cup cornstarch

White rice – I use minute rice

Spicy Brown Sauce

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon ponzu sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon red miso paste

1 teaspoon fresh minced ginger

1 clove fresh garlic sliced

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

Red pepper flakes pinch Mango Salsa 1 mango

6 – 8 strawberries

1/2 small sweet white or red onion

1/2 jalapeno diced

Juice from 1 lime

Juice from 1/2 ripe lemon

1 avocado

Chopped fresh cilantro

a handful of crushed cashews Optional toppings: Scallions

Toasted sesame seeds

Extra crushed cashews