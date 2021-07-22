Soups deserve more love, because there’s always an occasion to enjoy one, whether it be for a light meal, an appetizer, or even as a side dish. In this recipe, we’re going to be roasting our tomatoes which adds a subtle smokiness giving you delicious creamy vegan roasted tomato soup.

This recipe may take some time, but a lot of it will be waiting for either your tomatoes to finish in the oven or waiting for your soup to finish simmering, nothing complicated! And we promise it will be worth it as it yields quite a bit of soup that can last you for up to a week. This recipe also calls for the use of Roma tomatoes however, almost any tomato will work, so go ahead choose your favorite tomato and try this recipe out!

Creamy Vegan Roasted Tomato Soup

Prep Time: 15 Min

Cooking Time: 1 Hour 35 Min

Total Time: 1 Hour 50 Min

Servings: 6 People

Ingredients

9 Roma Tomatoes, halved

1 Tsp Salt

½ Tsp Black Pepper

2 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 Yellow Onion, diced

4 Cloves Garlic, minced

½ Tsp Salt

½ Tsp Chili Flakes

2 Tsp Thyme

28 oz Canned Crushed Tomatoes

2 Tbsp Sugar

2 Cups Veggie Broth

1 Cup Non-Dairy Milk

Garnish

Vegan Croutons

Coconut Milk or Vegan Cream

Fresh Thyme

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 375F and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Cut your tomatoes in halves and place them on your baking tray. Drizzle your olive oil over your tomatoes. Sprinkle over your salt and pepper. Using your hands, mix the tomatoes around until each tomato is evenly coated. Bake your tomatoes in the oven for 1 hour. Once finished baking, remove it from the oven and let it cool for 10 minutes. In a large pot, heat up another 2 Tbsp of olive oil over medium heat. Add your onions and garlic and saute for 5-7 minutes or until your onions soften and become translucent. Add your salt, chili flakes, and thyme. Saute for an additional 1 minute. Then stir in your crushed tomatoes, sugar, and veggie broth. Mix until combined. Stir in your roasted tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Continue to simmer for 30 minutes stirring occasionally. Using an immersion blender, carefully blend your mixture until there are no more chunks. You can also use a high-speed blender by carefully ladling your soup into a blender and blending it in batches. If you want a smooth soup, you can run your soup through a strainer to remove any of the fine chunks the blender did not catch. Add your non-dairy milk to your soup and stir it in until combined. Serve right away and garnish with a drizzle of vegan cream or coconut milk, vegan croutons, and a sprig of fresh thyme. Eat it alone or pair it with some vegan grilled cheese! Enjoy!

Nutritionals

Calories 160 | Total Fat 5.6g | Saturdated Fat 0.8g | Sodium 685mg | Total Carbohydrate 24.5g | Dietary Fiber 7.4g | Total Sugars 16.3g | Protein 5.9g | Vitamin D 17mcg | Calcium 155mg | Iron 3mg | Potassium 477mg |