Hey pasta people, you will love this creamy alfredo sauce! Ever since I had homemade spaghetti delivered to my house, I've been planning to have a night dedicated to my favorite go-to dish: classic red sauce with meatless meatballs.

However, I came across this alfredo cream recipe and decided to switch it up. One of my favorite ways to carbo-load before I went vegan was a traditional mac and cheese noodle with a thick alfredo sauce and I thought I would have a tough time giving it up. But, this sauce is rich and creamy and made with cashews, dairy-free milk, nutritional yeast, and finished with paprika, parsley, and pepper. It has a similar consistency to non-dairy cheese and a touch of more acidity from the lemon, onion, and garlic. I like to serve this dish with crushed red pepper, a piece of garlic bread and a glass of red wine.

Recipe Developer: Hannah Sunderani, @twospoons.ca

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 10 Minutes

Total Time: 20 Minutes

Servings: 5 People

Why we love it: Normally it's harder to get a cheesy and creamy Alfredo sauce texture without dairy cheese, but this recipe uses 'cashew cheese and nutritional yeast' and it tastes better in my opinion! The texture is much lighter and doesn't make you feel weighed down afterward, just nourished and satisfied!

Make it for: A dedicated pasta night-- like I'm having! Save the leftovers for lunch or for dinner and add vegetable toppings to the mix, I add mushrooms!