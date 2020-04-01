There is a good chance you are sitting at home right now. You’re trying to be a good “stay home” practitioner. (Good job!) You tried—and are now trying to avoid—House Party. Zoom calls are now an hourly occurrence. So what can come next? How about a treat? We found treats that will delivery sweetness to your door. Just in time for Easter, Passover, birthdays and anniversaries, or just because!

You can order today and have these delectable treats—all vegan of course—sent your way or to a loved one, just to show that you may be isolated, but you care!

Plus you'll be supporting some of the great businesses still working to whip up some of the best vegan desserts around. And, yes, all of these are available for delivery straight to your door, or to your sister, your neighbor, a college roommate or another loved one far away, who you usually celebrate with in person. Send these and hugs from afar.

1. Greyston Bakery - Vegan Fudge Brownie

Brooklyn-born Greyston Bakery creates incredible vegan brownies. Warning: it will be hard to stop after just one! Not only are they delicious, they also support a good cause: proceeds benefit community programs at Greyson’s nonprofit, which provides workforce development training, community gardens and housing. Each gooey bite of brownie contributes to a brighter future for Greyston's bakers. You can select from two vegan flavors: Vegan Fudge and Vegan Cinnamon Roll Blondie. These make perfect gifts and you can send to multiple addresses in one swift purchase. If you want to make someone's life in quarantine a little bit brighter, surprise them with a box of these puppies.

Available on Amazon or direct on their website.

2. Karma Baker - Carrot Cake in a Jar, Easter Edition

For beautiful and delectable desserts that look like they just walked out of a bakery, try California-based Karma Baker. They ship nationwide and offer a litany of items: from cupcakes and cakes in a jar, to specialty custom cakes. If you want a family member or friend to know your thinking of them on Easter, check out their super-cute bunny-inspired delectables like Bunny Bunt Donuts and a Carrot Cake In A Jar (Easter Edition). Or, opt for their classic, and most popular, Karma Cake in a Jar. And as a bonus, all items are not only vegan, but also gluten-free.

Available for order through their website or via phone.

3. Creek House - Vegan Organic Chocolate Truffles

@CreekHousePatisserie

Imagine opening a box of artisanal chocolates to find a beautiful assortment of hand-crafted treats. With Oregon-based Creek House chocolates—yes, shipped direct to you— you’ll meet some of the best truffles around. You can also have your choice of size, coming in a set of six, 12 or 24. If you are sending as a gift, the recipient will feel like royalty as they open their box wrapped in gold, topped with a bow.

Available on their Etsy shop.

4. Hotcakes Molten Chocolate Cakery - Vegan Dark Chocolate

@HotCakesMoltenChcoolateCakery

These little pieces of heaven come in a perfectly-portioned mason jar that you can freeze, and simply throw in the oven and bake on-demand. With a dark chocolate ganache filling, made from hemp and coconut milk, it’s a mouthwatering treat you wish will never end. For a perfect finish, top with some dairy-free vanilla ice cream. You can also tack on decadent dessert sauces to your order like the Vegan Caramel Sauce or the Dark Chocolate Sauce. (The founder of Hotcakes also founded Frankie and Jo’s, a plant-based ice cream shop with a storefront in Seattle. The good news is, they also ship nationwide! With flavors like Chocolate Tahini Supercookie and Salty Caramel Ash...and countless other creative concoctions... you will most certainly taste plants are in their finest element.) We love the fact that they are donating sweets to hospitals now, and you can participate on their site if you choose to donate cakes today.

Hotcakes are available for order on their website.

5. Maya’s Cookies

The San Diego-based vegan cookie company will surely win over any vegan-cookie skeptic. With creative flavors, like The Hawaiian, Marble Fudge and Chocolate Chip S’mores, look no further than Maya’s Cookies to get your sugar fix. (And, they now sell cookie dough too!) How Maya gets her cookies so perfectly gooey we will never know since she uses a secret family recipe. Choose from flavors sold in sets of two, or order a sample pack, perfect for gifting. Plus, you can add a personalized note on checkout if sending as a gift.

Order online at MayasCookie.com.