Colorful Smoothie Bowl Made With Superfoods

What We're Cooking This Weekend: Smoothie Bowl with Antioxidants

Serves 1

WHY WE LOVE IT: Smoothie bowls are full of nutritional value. Spirulina is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory and tastes deliciously blended together with natural sugars from fruit.

TOTAL TIME: Less than 5 minutes

Prep: 3 Minutes Blend: 2 minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 4

MAKE IT FOR: Breakfast or an on-the-go snack.

Ingredients (blend together): 

  1. 2 frozen bananas
  2. 1 cup of frozen mango
  3. A handful of frozen raspberries
  4. 1 tsp blue spirulina
