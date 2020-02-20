Colorful Smoothie Bowl Made With Superfoods
What We're Cooking This Weekend: Smoothie Bowl with Antioxidants
Serves 1
FROM: @crunchygreenie
WHY WE LOVE IT: Smoothie bowls are full of nutritional value. Spirulina is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory and tastes deliciously blended together with natural sugars from fruit.
TOTAL TIME: Less than 5 minutes
Prep: 3 Minutes Blend: 2 minutes
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 4
MAKE IT FOR: Breakfast or an on-the-go snack.
Ingredients (blend together):
- 2 frozen bananas
- 1 cup of frozen mango
- A handful of frozen raspberries
- 1 tsp blue spirulina