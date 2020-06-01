Coconut and Kiwi Matcha Acai Bowl

Matcha green tea is a drinkable superfood that is full of antioxidants to help boost the immune system. The leafy green powder tastes delicious on its own, but became so popular because matcha can be used in so many different things such as cakes, lattes, smoothies, oatmeal, pancakes, acai bowls, and more. The rich green color comes from chlorophyll and adds a pretty touch to food.

Just in time for warm weather, this recipe is a matcha based açai bowl topped with fruits, nuts, and grains--a refreshing and healthy breakfast or snack. Açai bowls are a puree of the açai berry mixed with ice in a blender and are typically topped with fruit and granola.

So, add your favorite toppings like raspberries, mini dark chocolate chips, chia seeds or cashew butter to your matcha bowl and enjoy!

Recipe Developer: Natalie, @thecaliforniabowl

Why we love it: Açai bowls are a summer hit and a refreshing treat to enjoy by the pool. Açai bowls are just as refreshing as banana nice cream, and who doesn't love healthy ice cream? Add this recipe to your favorites!

Make it for: Breakfast in a bowl with toppings, or take it to-go in a glass container and drink it as a smoothie.

Prep Time: 10 minutes