This chia pudding makes a lovely breakfast to start the day or afternoon snack. And I also love to have it post-workout for a healthy, filling and protein-packed meal.

The flavors of this chia pudding are exactly as described. Chocolatey and mocha-y. It’s made by mixing chia with almond milk, with a heaping spoonful of cocoa powder and a shot of espresso. Then topped with coconut yogurt and fresh blueberries. It’s a bit like a latte but in chia pudding form.

Chocolate Mocha Chia Pudding Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes Serves 1 person Ingredients 2 tbsp chia seeds

1/2 cup almond milk

1 shot espresso

1 tsp maple syrup

1/3 cup coconut yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

1/2 tbsp dark chocolate chips (optional) Instructions In a bowl add chia seeds, almond milk, espresso, and maple syrup. Mix to combine. Cover and chill in the fridge overnight, or for at least 15 minutes. Top chia pudding with coconut yogurt, and fresh blueberries, optional to sprinkle with chocolate chips.

Notes:

Chia pudding can be made ahead. I like to make mine the night before and keep in the fridge until breakfast. Chia pudding will keep in the fridge, tightly sealed, for up to one week.

Enjoy this chia pudding for breakfast or snack time. Either at home or in a to-go container.

Nutrition Notes: Information is a rough estimate

Calories: 271kcal | Carbohydrates: 32g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 0.02g | Sodium: 107mg | Potassium: 126mg | Fiber: 11g | Sugar: 16g