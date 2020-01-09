Chocolate Boost Granola with Cacao Powder and Rolled Oats
This chocolate granola is one of my favorite morning meals because of its versatility: You can use it on a parfait, smoothie bowl, acai bowl, ice cream or use it as a granola cereal, eat it with fresh fruit or enjoy it as is.
Makes: 2 1/2 Cups Granola
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 Cups Rolled Oats
- 3 Tbsp Cacao Powder
- 1 Tbsp Maca Powder
- 1/4 Cup Brown Sugar
- 1/4 Tsp Salt
- 1/2 Cup Maple Syrup
- 1/2 Cup Coconut Flakes, unsweetened
- 1/4 Cup Goji Berries
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat your oven to 375F and line a baking tray with parchment paper.
- In a medium bowl, mix your oats, cacao powder, maca powder, brown sugar, and salt.
- Add your maple syrup to the bowl and stir until evenly combined.
- Stir in your 1/4 cup of your coconut flakes.
- Transfer onto the baking tray and press it into a rectangle.
- Bake for 10 minutes and let it cool for another 15-20 minutes before breaking it apart into clusters.
- Add the rest of the coconut flakes and your goji berries to your granola.
- Store in an airtight jar. Serve on top of smoothies, parfaits, whatever you want! Enjoy!