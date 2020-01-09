Chocolate Boost Granola with Cacao Powder and Rolled Oats

This chocolate granola is one of my favorite morning meals because of its versatility: You can use it on a parfait, smoothie bowl, acai bowl, ice cream or use it as a granola cereal, eat it with fresh fruit or enjoy it as is.

Makes: 2 1/2 Cups Granola

INGREDIENTS:

2 Cups Rolled Oats

3 Tbsp Cacao Powder

1 Tbsp Maca Powder

1/4 Cup Brown Sugar

1/4 Tsp Salt

1/2 Cup Maple Syrup

1/2 Cup Coconut Flakes, unsweetened

1/4 Cup Goji Berries

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat your oven to 375F and line a baking tray with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, mix your oats, cacao powder, maca powder, brown sugar, and salt. Add your maple syrup to the bowl and stir until evenly combined. Stir in your 1/4 cup of your coconut flakes. Transfer onto the baking tray and press it into a rectangle. Bake for 10 minutes and let it cool for another 15-20 minutes before breaking it apart into clusters. Add the rest of the coconut flakes and your goji berries to your granola. Store in an airtight jar. Serve on top of smoothies, parfaits, whatever you want! Enjoy!

Nutritional Notes: (Serving size 1/4 cup)

53 calories, 1.3g protein, 8.5g carbs, 1.3g fiber, 1.8g fat