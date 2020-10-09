At The Beet, our editors are always trying out new, innovative plant-based products in order to give our readers the best possible recommendations. There's always something exciting stocked in our fridges, cabinets, and pantries, and we thought we would show you what products we're loving this week. Below are the best-loved products from our team of editors: Lucy, Stephanie, Hailey, and Caitlin. Some of these products may have been sent to us for feedback and editorial consideration, but we only recommend our most-loved picks.

Lucy's Favorites

1. Abes Vegan Muffins, in Apple Cider, Pumpkin Spice, Chocolate Chip, and More

So usually I am not a big muffin lover. Usually. Then, Abe's mini muffins arrived on my doorstep, and I was too busy and stressed to deal with the dozens of these adorable baked goods and popped them into the freezer. Suddenly, now, guests are arriving, and since I have little time to bake, I took them out and tasted them. By the time the hungry masses arrived, you would have thought I was a hero mom.

The pumpkin flavor is just the right hit of seasonal pumpkin taste and spices, baked into these little tasty morsels. The mini muffins are neither grease nor overly sweet, and even the mini brownies are healthy tasting in comparison to the real thing. Abe's dad, founder Joby, and his brother Marty, have figured it out: How to create "school friendly" snacks without milk, nuts, eggs, or soy, perfect to take to a soccer game or leave on the counter for hungry hands to find in the morning (with coffee) or anytime someone is looking for a "little something" but also not wanting to overdo it in the calorie department (they have between 210 and 270 calories per two-muffin serving). The label read: "The real Abe is lactose intolerant, and is also allergic to nuts, seeds, eggs, and sesame. Abe -- these are for you, my boy. Love, Dad."

For where to buy, check out the website. Note they also make gluten-free muffins, bread, cakes, and other healthier-for-you goodies.

2. Foodnerd Overnight Sprouted Oats, Never Cooked, Never Heated

You don't have to be a raw vegan or even a food nerd to love the concept of ready-to-eat oats with cinnamon and apple pieces, that are gluten-free, 100% raw, and vegan. These popup bowls, which only require you to pour into a bowl, add a little water or plant-based milk to soak, and eat, are a healthy-eater's dream come true. You're supposed to leave them in the fridge overnight but I made them and ate them instantly and they were great. The oats themselves taste as fresh as if you picked them for yourself, and the flavors will satisfy any taste: Choose between Sprouted Oats, Sprouted Chia Pudding, or Sprouted Buckwheat as well as their flavor: Cinnamon Apple, Chocolate Goji Berry, Dark Chocolate Raspberry, Strawberry Plum, and Wild Blueberry Banana. Order from Foodnerd on their website.

Stephanie's Favorites

1. Elements Adaptogenic Drinks

Elements Functional Wellness drinks are available in four different varieties and boast clinically-proven levels of adaptogens to help target different health concerns, aptly named Sleep (Cherry Vanilla Almond), Focus (Blueberry Lemon), Vitality (Ginger Orange), and Calm (Vanilla Apple Cider). You may be wondering how effectively these natural blends work to deliver their claims. Well, just a short time after sampling my first can of Focus I found myself surgically assembling my new 58-inch solid wood credenza piece by piece for three straight hours without a single glance at my phone. I tried the Sleep formula and had a peaceful 9-hour snooze and felt perfectly rested in the morning. Calm helped me slow down after a particularly hectic day, and Vitality gave me a boost without any crash during the workday when I needed it most.

Elements have no added sugar, are non-carbonated, have a subtle tea-like taste, and are also 100% vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and contain no caffeine. The drinks can be purchased on the brand's website and found in-person at Wegman's locations. If you are looking to test the claims of Elements, I would suggest trying the sampler pack so you can see which variety works best for your needs. I was incredibly impressed with Element's offerings and will definitely be purchasing more in the future. If you're looking for an all-natural (and delicious!) way to sleep better, focus easier, calm down, or get a boost of energy, I absolutely, 100% recommend this brand.

2. Hungry Buddha Keto Bars

Anybody who has been plant-based or vegan for a couple of years knows that the best way to ensure you don't go hungry when you're hanging out with non-vegan friends is to pack a few snacks for the road. It's super handy to have a pack of nuts or a few bars that will keep you full in your bag. One of my current favorite energy bars is Hungry Buddha's keto bars which are totally plant-based and use pea protein to pack a whopping 9 grams of protein per bar. The four flavors Triple Chocolate, Coconut Cocoa, Espresso Brownie, and Chocolate Chip all have 2 or fewer grams of added sugar and are nut-free and gluten-free for anyone concerned about common allergens. My personal favorite bar is the Espresso Brownie, but all varieties are delicious. You can find Hungry Buddha's offerings for purchase on Amazon.

Hailey's Favorites

1. Bobo's Chocolate Chip Oat Bar

Whenever I’m in the mood for something sweet but don’t have enough time to bake brownies or cookies, I go to the health food store and treat myself to a Bobo’s chocolate chip oat bar. These bars are basically a chewy granola cake-like piece of heaven. The best thing about them: They’re easy to travel with so I stick one in my purse and enjoy it throughout the day. I break off a piece and save the rest for later, only looking forward to my next bite. Although they’re not low in calories, they’re simply satisfying, keep me full, and help me avoid binge eating. Top secret: Heat them in the microwave for about 10 seconds and crumble the warm chocolate chip oat bar on oat-milk based ice cream, it’s the perfect vegan dessert.

2. Suja’s Glow Green Juice

Introducing my favorite store-bought green juice that actually tastes like it was freshly juiced right when I bought it.

Suja’s Glow Green Juice Is packed with green goodness like apple, celery, cucumber, kale, collard greens, mint tea, and spinach. A refreshing combination of healthy veggies, tart apples, and fresh mint.

I normally drink green juices when they aren’t sweetened with fruits like pineapple, kiwi, or any type of berry. Only adding to the list of reasons why I look for Suja’s Glow Green juice at my grocery store.

After a morning workout, I like to drink one of these juices because it feels calming, helps me hydrate, and nourishes my body with healthy vitamins and minerals. But, you can’t go wrong with drinking one of these during any time of the day.

Caitlin's Favorites

1. TRUFF Hot Sauce, Truffle Infused Hot Sauce

Once you try this truffle-infused hot sauce, you will never go back to regular hot sauce again. This is for anyone who is truffle obsessed and loves to add another level of flavor to your meals. TRUFF hot sauce comes in two truffle infusions white and black truffle. It is also available in a "Hotter Sauce" for anyone who likes extra heat. Spice up your tofu scramble, vegetable side dishes or rice bowls with this hot sauce.

TRUFF is sold in-stores at Wegmans and Whole Foods as well as on their website here. The hot sauce is sold per the bottle: White truffle-infused is $34.99 and black-truffle infused is $17.98. If you want to try the black and white truffle as well as the "hotter" sauce, you can buy a variety pack for $70 here.

2. Garden of Flavor Cold Pressed Elixirs

Start your morning with these refreshing cold-pressed elixirs made with organic fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds. These fresh elixirs are perfect for the days when you're too busy to make juice in the morning or have no time to clean up after juicing. The unique and delicious elixirs are also packed with probiotic cultures, which helps promote a healthy gut. It comes in four plant-based flavors: Turmeric Ginger Energy Elixir, Wheatgrass Pineapple Energy Elixir, Aronia Blackberry Energy Elixir, Pear Reishi Energy Elixir.

You can find it at many Whole Foods, Heinen's, Wegmans and Mariano's locations or on their website here. Buy a pack of 6 elixirs for 59$ here. These clean elixirs will give you fuel you for the day or pick you up when you're in need of an energy boost.