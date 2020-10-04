At The Beet, our editors are always trying out new, innovative plant-based products in order to give our readers the best possible recommendations. There's always something exciting stocked in our fridges, cabinets, and pantries, and we thought we would show you what products we're loving this week. Below are the best-loved products from our team of editors: Lucy, Stephanie, Hailey, and Caitlin.

Lucy's Favorites

1. Sprinly Organic Plant-Based Meals Delivered Fresh Weekly

Here is a fresh take on meal delivery, and I have tried them all. Sprinly arrives fresh, not frozen, and is well-crafted (not too heavy or over-wrought) and delicious. Sprinly was just named the "fastest-growing organic plant-based food company in the country," by Inc magazine, and I would guess that is because it doesn't arrive frozen solid in a box packed with dry ice, which no matter how delicious the food tastes when it leaves the kitchen, manages to dehydrate in transport. Those other meal deliveries have "thaw" problems, which Sprinly does not.

The Sprinly meals taste fresh, are soy-free, with no added sugar, and are gluten-free and plant-based. The Zucchini and Carrot Pasta Marinara with PlantBalls of chia, flax, walnut, beans, quinoa, and vegetables with sundried tomatoes are a favorite, as are their Pesto Pasta made with Zoodles, which unlike the ones I make are not watery but satisfying. When Sprinly is in the fridge, I look forward to a quiet night at home when I can tuck into my Sprinly dinner in front of Netflix and enjoy a moment of peaceful viewing and healthy eating. Order it and you will be delighted at the satisfying taste of the meals, all at a price you will want to afford. Your only problem will be eating them fast enough (they are not frozen so have a shelf life of a week) but delicious enough that the other people in your household will want to eat them too.

2. Kevins Natural Foods -- Sauces to Spice Up Your Tofu or Vegetables

I love vegetables but sometimes they need a little help, in the sauce or spice department. Enter Kevins, which makes a line of sauces that are soy-free, dairy-free, vegetarian and contain no preservatives. Instead of adding the Thai Coconut to chicken strips, I put it on my squash to give it a little coconut, that flavoring. The taste immediately transforms a basic vegetable meal (like my butternut squash) to something I could have ordered at my favorite Thai restaurant on the Upper East Side.

The same is true of their Teriyaki sauce which instead of putting on the chicken can make tofu dinner into something as good as you'd order in from your local Japanese restaurant. While these are not technically vegan, the ingredients are mostly plant-based such as coconut, almonds, yeast extract, and various spices. I can't wait to try the lemongrass basil sauce, the Tomatillo Taco sauce (on my Impossible meat), and the Korean BBQ Sauce (for the Beyond Burger that my husband loves). They make Tikka Masal and lots of flavors to add to your tofu or seitan, so step up your game, with zero fuss or muss, by keeping Kevins Natural Food sauce packs on hand. Find them here.

Stephanie's Favorites

1. Sourse Hype Bites B12 Dark Chocolate

Getting adequate amounts of Vitamin B12 is known to be a trouble area for those on a plant-based diet, and most turn to supplement to fill the gap that their diet has left. What if I told you instead of swallowing a pill you could be getting your daily recommended amount of B12 through chocolate instead?

Enter Sourse, a company that helps customers get their B12 through dark chocolate candy with its product Hype Bites. Two pieces of the candy deliver 500 mcg, a dose that Healthline notes "normalizes B12 levels in 90 percent of users." The only thing tricky about this 100% vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, allergen-free, and low sugar candy is that it's hard to eat just two. Luckily, Sourse says that you can "feel free to enjoy more than the recommended dose, [as] B12 is a water-soluble vitamin, making it safe to consume in large amounts. Purchase on Sourse's website here.

2. Barbara's Pumpkin Puffins Cereal

It's officially Fall, which means being confronted with pumpkin-flavored everything at the grocery store, and it's hard to know which products will hit the right notes with their Autumnal flavors. One that has exceeded my pumpkin expectations is Barbara's Bakery Pumpkin Puffins cereal. Vegan eaters are probably already familiar with the other flavorings of this cereal, but pumpkin is my favorite so far.

Crunchy, addictive, and festive, this Puffin's cereal is indulgent, while only having 7 grams of sugar per serving. It is also 100% vegan, kosher, gluten-free, non-GMO, and doesn't taste artificial because it's made with real pumpkin. Pouring a bowl or two of this cereal and adding your favorite non-dairy milk is a great way to start off a crisp, chilly Fall morning. You can purchase Barbara's products by using the brand's store locator on site.

Hailey's Favorites

1. Abe's Vegan Chocolate Brownies

You wouldn't even know that these brownies are vegan. The texture, consistency, and taste are so similar to the real thing. Abe's vegan brownies taste fudgy, rich, and have the perfect amount of sweetness. They're bite-size, so you can have better control of your cravings. Whenever I need a chocolate treat, I pop one of these small brownies and I feel satisfied, curving my desire to dive into the pantry for the potato chips.

I keep these brownies in the freezer for a cool and refreshing taste but they also taste delicious heated up in the microwave for about 7 seconds. My favorite way to treat myself is by adding a small scoop of dairy-free vanilla ice cream between two bite-sized brownies, it's sinful!

2. Karma Cashews Lime Twist

I've never tasted anything like this. At first, I thought the combination sounded weird, questioning "cashews and lime?" But, after trying them, I'm more inclined to add lime to anything. Karma Cashews Lime Twist is now my favorite snack, especially when I'm on the go and need a snack to hold me over for my next meal. The fresh hint of lime with the crunchy and roasted cashews are the perfect mix of sweet and savory. I keep a pack in my purse, at home office drawer, my car, and in my yoga bag in case I'm hungry before a workout. I can't get enough of these and luckily there is only 1 gram of sugar, no sugar added, and 4 grams of plant-based protein. I feel healthy, satisfied, and have more energy when I snack on these cashews.

Caitlin's Favorites

1. Miyoko's Creamery Savory Scallion Cream Cheese

You will never go back to real cream cheese after you taste Miyoko's Savory Scallion Cream Cheese. This scallion cream cheese is made with minimal and good-for-you ingredients. Scallion cream cheese is a delicious switch up from plain flavors and this one nails the texture and taste of dairy, scallion cream cheese. This scallion cream cheese is tasty on its own spread on a bagel, and to make it an ultimate breakfast sandwich add avocado and tomato to it.

Miyoko's scallion cream cheese is organic, non-GMO and is free of cholesterol, lactose, gluten and soy. This cream cheese is flavorful and healthier with only seven ingredients which are organic cashews, filtered water, organic coconut cream, organic green onions, sea salt, culture and organic white pepper. A serving of this cream cheese has 90 calories, 7g of fat, 4g of carbs, 2 g of protein and 105mg of sodium. It is You can find this cream cheese Whole Foods and ShopRite.

2. Follow Your Heart Organic Miso Ginger Dressing

Follow Your Heart's Organic Miso Ginger Dressing will take your salads and marinades to a new level. This healthier dressing tastes more delicious than the ginger dressing you order at Japanese restaurants. Use this dressing as a marinade or dipping sauce for your tofu or vegetables when you're craving Asian cuisine at home.

The miso ginger dressing is vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and dairy-free. It is made out of miso, candied ginger, rice wine vinegar and toasted same oil. Every serving (2 tablespoons) has 80 calories, 7 grams of fat, (.5 grams of sat fat) and 1 grams of protein. Like many dressings, this is high in sodium with 280 milligrams per serving. Follow Your Heart's Miso Ginger Dressing is available at many major grocery stores, such as Shoprite, Walmart, Stop & Shop and Wegmans.