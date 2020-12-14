At The Beet, our editors are always trying out new, innovative plant-based products in order to give our readers the best possible recommendations. There's always something exciting stocked in our fridges, cabinets, and pantries, and we thought we would show you what products we're loving this week. Below are the best-loved products from our team of editors: Lucy, Stephanie, Hailey, and Caitlin. Some of these products may have been sent to us for feedback and editorial consideration, but we only recommend our most-loved picks.

Lucy's Favorites

1. Go Buddha, the Healthy Plant-Based Meal Company Started by a Chef

When Go Buddha arrived on my doorstep and it was a box of healthy fresh and ready-to-eat meals I was surprised because most food these days comes frozen and packed in dry ice. Yet these meals were super fresh, and the ingredients had shipped well, without the usual drying out of meals packed in dry ice. The company was just launched in Cleveland this year, by a former MLB chef with experience at the Cleveland Clinic and the purpose to deliver meals that are plant-based, gluten-free, low in oil and refined sugar, and use the principles of functional food as preventative medicine. The mission: Create healthy plant-based meals that are "affordable, accessible and sustainable." We love that.

The healthy plant-based meals were created by Joshua Ingraham, the former Chef of the Cleveland baseball team (undergoing a name change), and the TV show "Titan Games" hosted and produced by The Rock. I'm a fan of his, but even more, I am a fan of the fresh, high-quality food that Go Buddha delivers! It's delicious and healthy for you, and as Ingraham says: "This is food that loves you back." For super healthy taste I recommend the Mediterranean Bowl and the Kung Poa Cauliflower and Broccoli Bowl, but I am still making my way through the menu and looking forward to sampling their desserts!

Ingraham's journey started when his father-in-law was diagnosed with cancer and his wife begged him to create meals that she could send to her dad that were healthy and plant-based to help his recovery. Then friends and others asked for the same meals to be delivered to them as well, and Go Buddha was born. Now the health-conscious meal company focuses on providing plant-based fresh food that is affordable, accessible, and sustainable. They ship free and deliver to your door the next day, nation-wide, which itself is quite a eat.

"Using what I had learned as the culinary director for the Cleveland Clinic, we've developed a new mindful way of eating," Ingraham says. "All our meals are gluten-free, dairy-free, and functionally friendly." He was planning to return to MLB but during the pandemic was furloughed, and instead created his own company. Check out all the Go Buddha offerings at their website. They just opened a new eatery for eat-in or take-out in Rocky River, Ohio. You can even invest in the company or join their $10 meal club.

2. Jack59 Shampoo and Conditioner: Sustainable salon-quality hair care

When Jack59 adorable, sustainable little boxes of shampoo and conditioner arrived I was a little confused and impressed. I had never seen shampoo in bar form (other than using soap on my hair back at camp, to disastrous results) and when I tried it, I loved it. The quality of the shampoo and conditioner is true as billed: Salon level quality. My hair was smooth, soft and easy to style. And the cardboard boxes save the world from unnecessary plastics that end up n our landfills forever or worse, in our oceans. Try their formulations for thick hair or fine hair, processed hair, or to avoid breakage.

Each batch is made by women in Alberta, and bills itself as proudly 100 percent Canadian. The soaps are perfect to bring in your carry on bag or if you worry about your other bottled products spilling in your luggage. But after trying these I now think they are not just going to be reserved for trips. They are my new go-to everyday favorite shampoo and conditioner. And that is saying a lot because I am picky and have unruly hair. Buy Jack59, made by "really awesome Canadian women" and help save the planet, and have great hair. Win, win, win.

Stephanie's Favorites

1. Maria Nila Silver Sheer Shampoo and Conditioner

Having blonde hair, I've tried many purple-toned shampoos over my lifetime, but none have performed quite as well as this Maria Nila Stockholm series, which is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. Beyond smelling absolutely incredible, the shampoo, conditioner, and serum in this line leave hair silky smooth and lightweight.

These hair products are also sulfate and paraben-free, so they don't contain any of the harmful chemicals that many drugstore beauty products do. Safe to use for colored hair, if you have blonde hair and want to maintain an ashy tone and eradicate any brassiness that may come between salon appointments you need to try this brand. Buy it online here.

2. Califia Mint Cocoa Creamer

Over the years while being vegan, I've become an absolute brand loyalist to Califia Farms' milk. Beyond the beautiful, ergonomic bottles, in my opinion, no plant-based milk or creamer tastes smoother or richer than the brand's almond and oat varieties. So you can imagine how ecstatic I was this year when I discovered the companies' holiday creamers, which are a festive way to boost any cup of coffee.

Although the brand has many including toffee, nog, and truffle flavors, I'm partial to the mint cocoa creamer which makes every glass of iced coffee taste like a vegan version of Andes chocolate. You can purchase these holiday milk and creamers at your local grocer or online here.

Hailey's Favorites

1. Sprout Living Protein Powder, $29.95

I was never a big fan of protein powders until I came across Sprout Living which is completely plant-based and made with superfoods and prebiotics, but most importantly, tastes incredible. This is the kind of protein you enjoy drinking and eating on a regular basis, not just after the gym to refuel. I add Sprout Living to anything I can because as a vegan and eater of convenience, I may not always get enough protein, and this stuff mixes well with muffins, cookies, brownies, smoothies, and acai bowls.

In particular, my favorite flavor is Vanilla Lucuma which contains 19 grams of organic plant-based protein. The flavor is light, fresh, and tastes clean, like the purest form of vanilla bean. My regular smoothie looks like this: One scoop of Sprout Living Vanilla Lucuma, kale, spinach, almond butter, coconut water, chia seeds, and hemp seeds. I recommend this recipe as a simple yet energizing breakfast that will fill you up.

If you want to purchase Sprout Living, click here.

2. Go Nanas, $23

Bakers and sweet tooths brace yourself. Go Nanas' banana bread mixes are your newest best friends. These gluten-free, vegan, and low-calorie baking mixes taste amazing and take less time to bake because there is no dairy to add or eggs to crack. As an egg substitute, this package calls for bananas instead, which gives the bread, fluffy and thick consistency. The recipe also suggests maple syrup for a low-calorie natural sweetener that's healthier than the real thing.

This holiday, if you're shopping for a health-conscious foodie or baker, give the gift of Go Nanas' Banana Bread Mix Variety Pack with three delicious flavors: Crackly Banana Bread, Original Banana Bread, and Chocolate Chip Banana Bread.

You will be surprised at how beautiful the presentation of your muffins are when you pull them out of the oven. I like to spread a little peanut butter on the inside and indulge.

If you want to purchase Go Nanas, click here.

Caitlin's Favorites

1.CORE Bar

For the days I forget to make overnight oats ahead of time, I reach for a CORE Bar instead. These meal replacement bars taste just like overnight oats and are packed with good-for-you ingredients. CORE Bar is an organic overnight oat bar that tastes as fresh as if it just came out of the oven. My favorite part about these bars is with every bite, you can see the whole food ingredients such as dates and almonds.

Store-bought bars aren't always thought to be the healthiest option for you but CORE Bar is redefining that. Each bar is made with simple ingredients such as gluten-free oats and has the added bonus of providing prebiotic fiber, probiotics and protein. In every bar, there are six grams of protein and seven grams of fiber. CORE Bar comes in six flavors: Peanut Butter Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Cherry, Blueberry Banana Almond, Coconut Cashew Mango, Peanut Butter and Lemon Poppy Seed.

You can find CORE Bar at major stores such as CVS, Whole Foods, Target and Wegmans as well as on Amazon.

2. Mary's Gone Crackers

After trying a variety of different gluten-free crackers, nothing has tasted as good as Mary's Gone Crackers. Whenever I'm in need of a snack to hold me over until lunch or dinner, I'll dip these crackers in hummus or pair it with vegan cheese like Chao. Add these crackers to your vegan charcuterie boards for the holidays and I guarantee your family (gluten-free or not) will go crazy.

Mary's Gone Crackers come in three different types including original, super seed and real thins. The original and super seed versions are made with seed blends that include pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and poppy seeds, making it a good source of protein especially with hummus on top. Trust me, you don't have to be gluten-free to enjoy these crackers.

You can find Mary's Gone Crackers on Amazon here.