At The Beet, our editors are always trying out new, innovative plant-based products in order to give our readers the best possible recommendations. There's always something exciting stocked in our fridges, cabinets, and pantries, and we thought we would show you what products we're loving this week. Below are the best-loved products from our team of editors: Lucy, Stephanie, Hailey, and Caitlin. Some of these products may have been sent to us for feedback and editorial consideration, but we only recommend our most-loved picks.

Lucy's Favorites

1. Prime Roots Meal Delivery: Earth Conscious, Plant-Based Foods from Berkely, CA

Right here, right now, I am going to admit it: I am no cook. But I am often hungry. Back before I went plant-based, I could solve this pair of problems with a sandwich or salad or grain bowl from just about anywhere. Now I need to plan ahead: Order a Vegan Pizza from Three Girls Creamery to have at the ready in my freezer, or meal delivery from any number of subscription services to keep handy. But I don't want all that food. I don't need every meal for a week sent to me. That is where Prime Roots comes in: Their earth-conscious plant-based foods are the perfect thing to keep on hand (in your freezer) and pop into the microwave, whenever you need a hearty, richly flavored meal that is as good as any I've ordered in of late. These are Vegan-Friendly, GMO-Free, Gluten-Free and delicious.

The flavors are originally crafted foods with strong tastes I love, like the Plant-Based Kung Pao Chicken (not the real kind) with brown rice, onions, bell peppers, carrots, koji, peanuts, and more. For me, getting 19 grams of protein, zero cholesterol, and 32 percent of my daily recommended fiber is a very good bargain in one meal. And at 430 calories and 49 grams of carbs, this vegetable-packed bowl is a perfect way to break my intermittent fast, for lunch. And as someone who generously soy-sauces up my meals and adds salt to bread, I love the saturated saucy taste, but if you're not a salt-lover these may be too high in sodium for you (470 mg in the Kung Pao bowl). Keep Prime Roots around for any time you want a healthy meal, in a flash. Check out their full offerings including "bacon" and "turkey" here.

2. Zyn Curcumin from Turmeric, Immunity Drink

When you read or watch the news you just want to wrap yourself in a bubble and not breathe any shared air. Okay, so that's impossible, but what is reasonable as a reaction to the growing pandemic is to boost your immune system, with foods that are known to help arm your inner defenses naturally. Enter Zyn Wellness Drinks. These drinks are designed to boost immunity with vitamins C and D, both essential elements to a complicated armament. They also contain inflammation inhibitors, specifically curcumin, which in studies of populations with diets high in turmeric show benefits from this natural compound.

And best of all the drinks contain only 2 grams of sugar per serving, which helps the "medicine" go down since many people find turmeric spicy and unappealing to drink. Try the original or other flavors including the one with piperine, from black pepper, to help absorption. And as always, wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing. But skip living in a bubble and sip ZYN every day instead.

Stephanie's Favorites

1. Lupii Bars

Everyone is always wondering where vegans and vegetarians get their protein from, and Lupii is making it even easier to answer that question. These snack bars are made with Lupini beans, which contain all 9 essential amino acids, although you would never know the bars are bean-based from the delicious taste. They also contain around 10 grams of whole-food plant protein, only 5-6 ingredients, and a healthy helping of fiber. What they don’t contain may be the reason I love reaching for these bars: Lupii bars have no added sugars, artificial flavors, preservatives, and are gluten and soy-free and vegan.

The brand’s gourmet flavors are a serious upgrade from your average chocolate or peanut butter protein bar, and I always feel fancy reaching for the Tahini Lemon Cranberry, Cashew Ginger Pumpkin Seed, Almond Butter Cinnamon Raisin or Peanut Butter Cacao Nib. Plus, can we talk about the packaging? Plant-based protein has never looked so cute. If you’re someone on the run who wants to ensure they meet their protein goal, visit Lupii’s website to purchase online or use the brand’s locator to find in stores near you.

2. Violife Epic Smoked Cheddar Flavor Block

Vegan Cheese can definitely be polarizing: While more and more brands are improving their products as the number of plant-based eaters grows, the first dairy-free cheese that most people ever tried probably missed the mark in some way, whether that be in terms of taste, texture, or meltability. I’ve tried several dozen types of vegan cheese over the years, but recently, I think I finally discovered one that I could eat for the rest of my life and never again want for the real thing: Violife’s Epic Smoked Cheddar Block.

There are so many things that I love about this product that I could probably wax poetic about it for an entire article, but I’ll give you the abridged version: First, t has an incredibly realistic cheese taste. After serving it to a non-vegan friend last weekend, I got a text asking where the heck she could get some for her own fridge. The smokiness is reminiscent of a Smoked Gouda, and the texture is rich, creamy, and melts nicely in the oven. I also love that the product comes in a block, so you can decide if you want to shred it, cut it into chunks, or just nibble on it periodically during a particularly stressful day (guilty!) Another testament to this cheese is that I’m planning on bringing a block during my travels a couple of hundred miles to my parent's house for thanksgiving. After all, a holiday without this block on my vegan cheeseboard just wouldn’t feel right. Use the brand’s store locator to find it near you.

Hailey's Favorites

1. Herbivore Phoenix Rosehip Anti-Aging Face Oil

Two weeks ago, I reported on the health benefits of sea buckthorn, a plant. berry, extract that promotes clear, anti-aging, and glowy skin, among many others. After reading several studies, I was convinced that my skincare products now needed to contain sea buckthorn. I started to research vegan, cruelty-free, brands that contained the berry extract. I came across Herbivore Botanicals' Phoenix Rosehip Anti-Aging Face Oil - For Dry Skin, because the main ingredient is sea buckthorn, read the reviews, and ordered it, about a week ago. After five days of using this oil, once before bed, and once when I wake up, I've noticed a big difference in the smoothness and texture of my skin. Now, I love to touch my face because my skin isn't rough or dry anymore, it's purely smooth and brighter. If you're looking for a good oil that acts as a serum, moisturizer, and contains natural, vegan ingredients, specifically sea buckthorn, I recommend this product.

2. Algenist GENIUS Sleeping Collagen

Adding to the list of my favorite vegan skincare products is Algenist. I was introduced to this company after hearing great reviews from friends and I was excited to learn about vegan collagen. After I researched the company, I was stunned by the active ingredients they use such as their patented Alguronic Acid and ceramides for bounce-boosting benefits, and I was sold. I ended up buying the Genius Sleeping Collagen which is a soft, pillow-like, buttery cream that you apply before you go to sleep, and wake up with bright, clear, soft, glowing skin. The scent of this product has a light fragrance that smells clean and refreshing, instead of overpowering and irritating--another reason why I love it. I could use the entire Algenist collection but the product prices can add up. Luckily, right now, Algenist has an early Black Friday sale and all products are 30% off.

Caitlin's Favorites

1. R.E.D.D. Radiant Energy Elixir Cold Brew Latte

This cold brew latte elixir mix has made cutting back on coffee effortless. The cold brew latte flavor has a smooth texture and the exact aroma of fresh-brewed coffee. It provides me with the same exact boost of energy since one serving has the same amount of caffeine as an eight-ounce cup of coffee (95mg). Not only does this elixir have caffeine, but it is also packed with adaptogens as well as pre + probiotics. All you have to do is grab a shaker bottle, add three scoops of the mix plus one cup of water and in no time you have a delicious cold brew latte flavored drink. I also highly recommend substituting water with plant-based milk, such as oat milk, for a creamier and richer drink.

The nutrient-dense cold brew latte has 140 calories, 11 grams of fiber and 7 grams of protein, as well as immune-strengthening ingredients such as maca powder and mushrooms. The elixir mix also comes in a chocolate milk flavor and is equally delicious. Both flavors are free of gluten, soy, dairy, GMOs and brown rice syrup. You can find both flavors on R.E.D.D. Lab's website: Buy the cold brew latte elixir here and the chocolate milk flavor here.

2. Ekoa Natural Fruit Bar

For the days when you don't have time to make a healthy snack or are craving something sweet without all the bad-for-you ingredients, reach for Ekoa Natural Fruit Bar. This all-natural dried fruit bar gives you long-lasting energy to keep you going on the busiest of days. I was craving something sweet when I first tried this bar and it was exactly what I needed to satisfy my sweet tooth. Ekoa Natural was one of the cleanest fruit bars I have ever tasted with no added sugar, preservatives or artificial flavoring.

All the flavors are made with real fruit, are a great source of fiber and don't have more than three ingredients. Ekoa Natural Fruit Bar comes in four flavors: Banana, Pineapple, Mango and Coconut. You can buy these fruit bars by flavor or in a variety pack on Amazon or Ekoa Natural's website.