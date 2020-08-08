At The Beet, our editors are always trying out new, innovative plant-based products in order to give our readers the best possible recommendations. There's always something exciting stocked in our fridges, cabinets and pantries, and we thought we would show you what products we're loving this week. Below are the best-loved products from our team of editors: Lucy, Stephanie, Hailey and Caitlin.

Lucy's Favorite Products of the Week:

1. Conscious Chocolate, Vegan Dark Chocolate Bars Handmade in England

You don't have to give up chocolate to be healthy, vegan, and fit! For me, life without chocolate is simply not worth living... okay that's a massive overstatement but you get what I mean. Conscious Chocolate is a treat of unique tastes, mixing in spicy, citrusy and zingy berry notes that bring out the dark chocolate flavor, like Goji and Coconut, Maca and Spirulina, and Citrus Zest.

These handsome bars are worth having on hand for every single time you need a hit of rich, dark, satisfying sweet (but not too sweet) chocolate. They are organic, raw, vegan, and sweetened with coconut blossom, with o refined sugar of soya or gluten. The flavors are so powerful you only need a small square to satisfy your craving.

Handmade in England and so beautifully packaged, Conscious Chocolate bars make an amazing house gift for the pickiest of hosts who already have everything. But they won't want to share, once they taste their first bite. So buy one set for them, one set for you, and hide them where your loved ones can't find them. Buy your new favorite chocolate bars here.

2. Fabalish Baked Chickpea Falafels

Full disclosure. I love falafel and have ever since I first tasted the real thing on a trip to Israel after college. But eating it at trucks and stands around New York City where I live can be a crapshoot. Some are epic, crunchy, and satisfying and others are mushy and not worth the calories. Enter Fabalih, a falafel brand that comes ready to heat, already cooked and made entirely of vegan chickpea mix. I had the delightful surprise of popping these in the toaster oven on a busy workday when I had zero time to prepare a healthy lunch and they were satisfying and healthy, both!

These are vegan, soy-free, gluten and grain-free, ready in just 15 minutes and contain 5 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber per serving (of cour small falafel balls) and only 120 calories!

I love a label that has ONLY recognizable items I could grow or get from my local market! The ingredients are chickpeas, zucchini, green peas, onion, chickpea flour, sunflower oil, parsley, lemon juice, garlic ea salt, cumin, baking powder fennel, coriander and baking soda, all organic.

Keep Fabalish chickpea falafels onhand any time you want to eat healthy, satisfying vegan snacks or meals to give yourself a treat. Plus the founder Chef Jess makes Fabalish dipping sauces, perfect for vegetables or salads, burgers or fries, or to put on your Fabalish falafel. Jess says on her Vegan Tzatziki Sauce label: "Bring life to your taste buds... " I said: Mission accomplished. Buy the line of Fabalish foods here.

Stephanie's Favorite Products

1. Copina Co. Cacao Calm Beauty Plant-Based Collagen Booster

As someone who always starts my day with a smoothie, this Copina Co. Cacao powder is a delicious addition to my blender. Since I've been adding this plant-based collagen to my mix, I've noticed glowy skin, and its adaptogenic ashwagandha ingredient helps me begin the day with calm energy. A good plant-based collagen powder can be hard to find, and not only is this one delicious, but it's also effective. It contains hyaluronic acid to help moisturize the skin and fight wrinkles, and bamboo extract to help boost hair, skin, nails, and joints. I love the Cacao Calm Beauty flavor, but the Matcha Beauty is equally as yummy. Buy the mixes here.

2. ZENB Veggie Bites

Yes, I know: Veggie Bites may not sound like the most delectable snack, but trust me, these fiber-filled pouches will shock you with how good they are–after just 4 days I had polished off a box of 10 packs. Each flavor contains the equivalent of 1 cup of veggies and is comprised of a vegetable featured within a medley of fruits and spices, such as Sweet Potato with Mango and Cinnamon or Sweet Corn, Pineapple and Cardamom. These organic, gluten-free, non-GMO pouches are so incredibly delicious and the perfect pick-me-up in between meals. My favorite flavors are the beet and the edamame offering. Still don't believe me? You can get a free sample of two pouches here on ZENB's website and find out for yourself.

Hailey's Favorite Products

1. Ripple Foods Protein Shake

The best thing about Ripple Foods protein shakes, is that they actually taste good, and I enjoy drinking them. They’re not the kind of shake that tastes like protein powder or the kind you have to hold your nose to take a sip. Before Ripple, I was never into protein shakes or protein powders because of the artificial flavors and hidden sugars. Now I drink one after a workout to nourish my body. The bottles are convenient to grab whenever I need a boost of energy, and sometimes I’ll keep one in a gym bag or my car if I’m taking a long drive. Each protein bottle has 20 grams of plant-based protein from peas and only 9 grams of sugar—nut-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free. My favorite flavor is chocolate because it’s not too sweet and I personally love the rich taste, it's very similar to dark chocolate. There is no aftertaste and the chocolate flavor disguises the protein taste. The protein shakes come in a 12 pack and retail for $27.99. Click here to shop.

2. Vegan Beauty from Elina Organics

When you're looking for a new cleanser, brightener, face masks, and skincare that's completely vegan, cruelty-free, and worth the price, it's Elina Organics.

My favorite product is the Aronia Berry Face Mask ($80) because it's delicate and exfoliates my skin without overdoing it. The quality mask smells amazing, sometimes I will leave it on for about 25 minutes forgetting it was on my face, and enjoying the scent. It's a clear liquid so you don't walk around the house looking like a green monster. I also love the Herbal Cleanser ($32) because it makes my skin look clear and shiny after I was my face.

Caitlin's Favorite Products

1. Sweet Nothings Spoonable Smoothies

Sweet Nothings is not your typical smoothie. This spoonable smoothie makes it the perfect wake up call in the morning but also a satisfying treat for dessert. Not only are the smoothies delicious, but also healthy. It's hard to find a prepackaged smoothie that isn't packed with tons of ingredients and added sugar.

Sweet Nothings is made out of organic, plant-based ingredients like whole fruits, seeds and nuts. The best part is all the flavors are around 100 calories. The smoothies come in six tasty flavors: Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Coffee and Blueberry Beet. You can buy Sweet Nothings online in a variety pack of 15 for $59.85 or by flavor in a 12 pack for $47.88 ($3.99 a cup).

2. Tejari Protein Blends

Tejari is the first protein powder that I don't have to hide in a smoothie. The flavors go beyond simple chocolate and vanilla but come in Blueberry + Spinach Flavor, Golden Banana Blend and Strawberry Blend. This blend is easy to add to any recipe or simply sprinkle on top its that flavorful.

In one serving (two scoops), you get 8g of protein and only clean ingredients. The pea protein-based blend is mixed with superfoods like immune-boosting turmeric and spinach, which is rich in vitamin k. The blends also are made with whole fruits like bananas and blueberries. Buy this protein blend on Tejari's website in a six satchet set for $22 or by flavor for $26.