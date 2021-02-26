Celebrate National Pistachio Day with These No-Bake Vegan Cheesecake Bites
Today, February 26th, is National Pistachio Day, celebrating the salty, high-fiber, high-protein green nut that is part of the cashew family, which contains 13 grams of fiber and 25 grams of plant-based protein per cup, a hearty snack to tide you over for your next meal.
In honor of this day, we're adding a sweet twist to pistachios with these vegan raspberry cheesecake bites that are easy to make and don't require any baking. This recipe calls for plant-based ingredients like vegan cream cheese, coconut oil, and pitted dates to make a smooth, sticky blend that holds together the crust. When your masterpiece is complete, you will end up with twelve mini adorable cheesecakes that everyone will love, children included.
Recipe Developer: Florida Crystals
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Freeze Time: 3 hours
Pistachio Vegan Cheesecake Bites
Makes 12 small cheesecakes
Ingredients
- 1 cup shelled pistachios, lightly salted
- 15 Whole dates, pitted
- 1 teaspoon Coconut oil, to grease the pan
- 3 cups (about 2 pints) Fresh raspberries
- 2 (8-ounce) Packages plain vegan cream cheese
- ½ cup of raw cane sugar
- ½ cup of light brown raw cane sugar
- 1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon Pure vanilla extract
- 12 Fresh raspberries, for garnish
Instructions
Crust:
- In a food processor, combine dates and pistachios. Blend the ingredients until paste forms. Set aside.
Filling:
- In a blender, purée raspberries until smooth. Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl. Discard seeds.
- Return raspberry purée to the blender. Add cream cheese, raw cane sugar, brown sugar, lemon juice, and vanilla. Blend on high until the mixture is smooth. Set aside.
Cheesecake Assembly:
- Grease 12 muffin pan openings with coconut oil. Cut 12 (1x5-inch) strips of parchment paper. Lay one strip across each opening, allowing it to overhang.
- Spoon 1-tablespoon of crust mixture into each opening and press down firmly.
- Using an ice cream scoop, fill the cups with raspberry filling.
- Freeze cheesecakes for 3 hours or until firm.
Serving:
- Remove pan from freezer 5 minutes before serving. Lift each cheesecake out of the pan by holding the ends of the parchment paper strips.
- Discard paper and place cheesecakes onto a plate.
Pro Tip: If you do not have a mini cheesecake pan, you can use a cupcake pan to prepare the cheesecakes. Skip step 1 of the assembly instructions and instead, grease 12-cupcake pan openings with coconut oil. Cut 12 (1x5-inch) strips of parchment paper. Lay one strip across each opening, allowing it to overhang. Continue following assembly instructions.