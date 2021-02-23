Today is National Banana Bread Day and we're celebrating with a cookie recipe that's made with banana bread mix, bananas, oats, maple syrup, and dairy-free chocolate, a healthier-for-you plant-based spin on the traditional dessert.

These banana bread oat cookies are a crowd-pleaser and easy for children to make. The best part is when the cookies cool off and you dip each one into a bowl of rich, sweet, smooth chocolate and watch the chocolate dry and coat the cookie. If you're making this recipe for your family, don't mention they're plant-based and see if they notice a difference. Between the sweet taste of bananas, chewy oats, and sinful chocolate, it's hard to tell there are no eggs or dairy in these cookies, perfect for anyone with allergies or dietary restrictions.

Banana bread was one of the most popular recipes during quarantine, when everyone was at home baking comfort foods, testing kitchen appliances, and putting their chef skills to work. There was a time when you couldn't scroll down your Instagram feed without seeing at least one person post a photo of their banana bread loaf.

But today on the national holiday, you have the perfect excuse to post your picture of banana bread cookies, showing off your celebrations with a non-traditional recipe. If you happen to post the final masterpiece on your social, don't forget to tag @thebeet, for a story repost!

Pro Tip: If your bananas start to turn brown, freeze them so you can use the fruit in a banana bread recipe, or banana-based cookies.

