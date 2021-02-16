Celebrate Mardi Gras by Making These Vegan Baked Beignets

Since the Mardi Gras parades and festivities are canceled this year, bring the holiday home by baking a batch of light, fluffy, and sweet beignets. Even if you don’t celebrate Mardi Gras, you don’t want to miss out on making these Vegan Baked Beignets. That’s right, baked. Traditional Beignets are typically deep-fried, but baking is much easier! Not everyone has a deep fryer and deep-frying in a pot or pan can be too much of a task.

Now, because these are baked they won’t be as rich as their deep-fried counterpart. But if you want to indulge in some deep-fried dough (I don’t blame you if you do), then don’t worry; I’ve got you covered! You can still use the same recipe to fry these up. If you are going to fry it, just be sure to do it in batches and not all at once!

INGREDIENTS ¼ Cup Warm Water, 105F – 115F

1 Package of Active Dry Yeast

1 Tsp Granulated Sugar

1 Cup Non-Dairy Milk

1 Tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar

3 Cups All-Purpose Flour

½ Cup Granulated Sugar

1 ½ Tsp Baking Powder

½ Tsp Baking Soda

½ Tsp Salt

½ Cup Non-Dairy Butter, cold

¼ - ½ Cup Powdered Sugar