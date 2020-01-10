Cauliflower and Herb Winter Soup

There’s just something about cauliflower soup that is just so wholesome: It’s really simple and light in taste but that’s what we love about it so much. No crazy burst of flavours, nothing too overwhelming, just something nice and comforting. Which is exactly what I you need on a cold winter day, garnished with some paprika, olive oil, and green onions with a side of toasted sliced baguette.

Serving Size: 6 Bowls

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 Head Cauliflower, chopped

1/2 Onion, chopped

1 Yellow Potato, chopped

3 Cloves Garlic, minced

1/4 Tsp Dried Thyme

1 Tsp Salt

3 Cups Vegetable Broth

INSTRUCTIONS:

Heat 2 Tbsp of olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add your onions, and cook for 3-4 minutes or until it starts to caramelize. Add the minced garlic, dried thyme, and salt. Stir around and cook for an additional 1 minute. Add the chopped yellow potato, chopped cauliflower, and 3 cups of vegetable broth to the saucepan. Bring to a boil, turn the heat to low, and cover the saucepan. Let it simmer for 15-20 minutes until the veggies are fork-tender. Take a hand blender and carefully blend until smooth. If you don't have a hand blender, you can blend your mixture in batches using a regular blender. Once it's smooth, serve with a side of your favorite bread and garnish with green onions and smoked paprika. Enjoy!

Nutritional Notes:

47 calories, 2g protein, 10g carbs, 2g fiber, 0.5g fat