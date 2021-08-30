Desserts don't get easier than this Carlota de Limón, which is known as an icebox cake in Mexican culture. Seriously, all you need is 15 minutes to make this special treat.

An icebox cake is layers of cookies and cream, infused with citrus flavor. However, this recipe is unique to plant-based eaters or anyone with a dairy allergy, because we use cashews and coconut milk instead of heavy cream.

Enjoy this layered cake all year round and for any occasion. It's easy to bring this masterpiece to get-togethers or serve at a dinner party. Be mindful that if you plan on bringing this cake to an event, prepare six hours ahead and chill the cake in the fridge when you arrive for the best results. Photo opportunities are expected. Enjoy!

Recipe Developer: Broke Bank Vegan

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Chilling Time: 6 hours

Total Time: 6 hours 15 mins

Carlota de Limón (Vegan Icebox Cake)

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 cup raw cashews ($1.72)

1 can full-fat coconut milk ($2.22)

¼ cup lime juice ($0.24)

½ cup sugar ($0.02)

2-3 sleeves Maria-style cookies ($1.03)

Garnishes optional:

Lime zest

Lime slices

Cookie crumbles

Sliced fruit

Instructions

For the Cream:

The night before, chill the can of coconut milk in your fridge and soak the cashews in water. Next, add the lime juice into your blender with the sugar, coconut milk, and drained cashews. Mix on high until smooth, about 2-5 minutes depending on your blender.

Assemble the Cake:

In a 9x9 Pyrex baking dish or springform pan, add a thin layer of cream, then a layer of Maria cookies, breaking some up to fill in the spaces. Pour about ⅓ cup of the cream mixture over the cookies, and spread it gently with a spatula. Continue this process until all the cream and cookies are used up. Cover and transfer the cake to your fridge to chill for at least 5-6 hours. Serve chilled with a garnish of lime zest, cookie crumbles, and/or your favorite fruits on top. Happy eating!

NOTES:

Thai coconut milk brands are the best to use for this due to the higher fat content.

If you forget to soak the cashews overnight, soak them in boiling water for around 2 hours.

If you forget to soak the cashews overnight, soak them in boiling water for around 2 hours. If you don't have access to Maria cookies, swap in any tea biscuit or digestive-style cookie available to you. Graham crackers are also delicious!

Optional ingredients are not reflected in the price or calories of our recipes.

We calculate nutritional information for our recipes with Cronometer.

Recipe cost calculations are based on ingredients local to us and may vary from recipe to recipe.

All prices are in USD.

Nutrients

Calories 754 | Total Fat 26.6g | Saturated Fat 13.4g | Sodium 774mg | Total Carbohydrate 117.7g | Dietary Fiber 4.7g | Total Sugars 46.5g | Protein 12.2g | Calcium 251mg | Iron 9mg | Potassium 131mg |